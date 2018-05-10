Dr. Dre just lost trademarking battle against Pennsylvania OB-GYN Dr. Drai

Dr. Draion M. Burch, a Pennsylvania-based gynecologist and rising medical personality who goes by the name Dr. Drai, has been declared victorious in a years-long legal battle against rapper and not-actual-doctor Dr. Dre.

If you’re unfamiliar with Drai, who practices medicine in Pittsburgh, his previous credits include the book “20 Things You May Not Know About the Penis,” and its recent follow-up, “20 Things You May Not Know About the Vagina.”

Observe below as he demonstrates the proper ways to sleep while pregnant – one of many videos on his YouTube channel.





Drai, whose website describes him as a “go-to media expert on women’s health and transgender health issues,” was accused by Dre of exploiting the name to “trade on the goodwill generated” by Dre’s career and public recognition.



These claims were countered by Drai, who said any association would probably hurt more than help, given Dre’s sordid history of alleged assaults against women and past anti-LGBTQ lyrics. Drai’s website outlines his commitment to “the underserved,” including transgender, lesbian, and bisexual individuals, as well as victims of abuse.

“Being an OB-GYN, I cannot be associated with anyone that has any kind of misogynistic speech because it’s a bad reflection on me as a doctor,” Drai said.

Drai went on to say that nobody would confuse the pair, since Drai is licensed physician and Dre is... not. Drai also contested that he should be allowed to use the name since “that’s my name.” Dre’s full name is Andre Romelle Young, so that point could go both ways.

In the end, however, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office sided with Drai and dismissed Dre’s challenge. Dre did not issue a comment after the ruling.

“I was just appalled how someone would think that I wanted to be them and I actually went to medical school,” the 49-page court document quotes Drai.

“I was hurt that someone was attacking me in my position as being a doctor. And I earned the right to be a physician.”