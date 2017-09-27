Drinks will cost a penny each at Manayunk pub event

Gather up your spare change because on Thursday, Sept. 28, Sona Pub & Kitchen on Main Street in Manayunk will be serving penny drinks.

From 10 p.m. to midnight, all domestic beer and well drinks will cost a penny each.

If you want something premium or a round of shots, it still won't break the bank. The bar offers late night happy hour, so all other drinks will be half-price.

To join the party, pay a $10 cover at the door. There will be a DJ and giveaways throughout the night, too.

The celebration is in honor of Sona opening the Blue Room inside the Irish bar-restaurant.

Thursday, Sept. 28

10 p.m. to midnight | $10 entry; drinks for a penny each

Sona Pub & Kitchen

4417 Main St., Manayunk