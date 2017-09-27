Drinks will cost a penny each at Manayunk pub event

September 27, 2017
Gather up your spare change because on Thursday, Sept. 28, Sona Pub & Kitchen on Main Street in Manayunk will be serving penny drinks.
From 10 p.m. to midnight, all domestic beer and well drinks will cost a penny each.
If you want something premium or a round of shots, it still won't break the bank. The bar offers late night happy hour, so all other drinks will be half-price.
To join the party, pay a $10 cover at the door. There will be a DJ and giveaways throughout the night, too.
The celebration is in honor of Sona opening the Blue Room inside the Irish bar-restaurant.
Thursday, Sept. 28
10 p.m. to midnight | $10 entry; drinks for a penny each
Sona Pub & Kitchen
4417 Main St., Manayunk