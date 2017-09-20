Food & Drink Festivals
September 20, 2017

Beer, wine, cider fest Sippin' by the River moves to new location

Dozens of drinks to sample, complimentary bites like cheese & crackers, live entertainment, more

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

The annual fall festival Sippin' by the River is moving to a new location for 2017. It will take place on Sunday, Oct. 1, at Manayunk Brewery & Restaurant, which is located on the banks of the Schuylkill River.

It includes much of what we've come to expect from a big beer, wine and cider fest – dozens of drinks to sample, complimentary bites like cheese & crackers, live entertainment – but this event also features a few unique activities.

Attendees can bob for apples, stomp grapes and vote in a Napa versus Sonoma wine competition.

RELATED: Dine al fresco in Mt. Airy during Supper Sessions | Your guide to the biggest Oktoberfest celebrations in Philly | On grape day, South Jersey wine club crushes it

All of that is included in admission, along with 30 sampling tickets for whatever beer, wine and cider you want. If you find your new favorite drink, there's an option to purchase full glasses for $3 at the bar.

General admission is $30 per person, but there's also a VIP option for $45.

VIP ticketholders receive early access, more complimentary food options, access to a barrel-aged beer sampling and an event T-shirt.

Proceeds from the event support the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation.

22nd Annual Sippin' By The River

Sunday, Oct. 1
1-5 p.m. | $30-$45 per person
Manayunk Brewery & Restaurant
4120 Main St.

Sinead Cummings

