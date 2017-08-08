Eagles 2017 training camp practice notes, Day 14

The Philadelphia Eagles had their final practice on Tuesday before their first preseason game against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday. Because we're so close to game day, it was a light "10/10/10" practice, so notes will be a little thin today.

• The Eagles (or rather, someone in their media relations department) released their first depth chart of the year today, which Dave Zangaro of CSN tweeted out:

Did your eyes go right to slot receiver? In my opinion, that's what it should look like. In reality, I think they've already sold themselves on Nelson Agholor as the top slot guy.

Also, I learned that I've been mispronouncing Nate Gerry's name since April.

• Newly signed Corey Graham was working with the second-team defense at safety alongside Terrence Brooks. Jaylen Watkins got some work at corner with his spot being occupied by Graham.



There's no question Graham is going to make the roster, based on his pay, which was reported by Field Yates of ESPN:

Jim Schwartz noted a few days ago that Graham could see time in three-safety sets this season.

• Matt McGloin just isn't very good. His accuracy has been erratic, and there just isn't any juice on his throws. Maybe he can show more in the preseason games than he has in camp, but I've been unimpressed with his game. In previous seasons, the Eagles have had some pretty crappy depth. In a situation like that, I could wrap my head around keeping a third quarterback who maybe isn't that good, but at least knows the offense well should he be needed in an emergency. However, I think the Eagles' depth is better this year, so keeping a young position player with some upside over a guy like McGloin, who has no real upside, would be my preference if I were the Eagles.



• One of the positions where the Eagles have good depth all of a sudden is at wide receiver. Today, Bryce Treggs, for example, had a really nice diving catch, and has had a really good camp, but there just won't be room for him on the roster, in my view.



• Brandon Brooks was out today with an ankle strain. That'll probably be enough to also keep him out against the Packers on Thursday. In his absence, Chance Warmack got reps with the first team offense at RG. I would expect the same on Thursday, as the team needs to see what they have in him, as opposed to a guy, like, say, Stefen Wisniewski, who they already know.



• In other offensive line news, we'll just note here quickly that highly sought-after UDFA Tyler Orlosky was working with the third team offense at RG, while Aaron Neary was playing center. I think that's a bad sign for Orlosky, whose primary position is center. There's maybe an argument to be made that they're just cross-training him at guard, but my sense is that Neary is ahead of him at the moment.



• After missing time with a hamstring injury, Donnel Pumphrey has been brought back slowly, but he was active again today for the first time in a while. I would expect him to get a decent workload on Thursday.



• Caleb Sturgis has been just OK this year after an outstanding training camp a season ago. Today he was 3 for 4, and he missed on a short one.

Distance Good? 28 Good 33 Good 33 No good (wide left) 28 Good



Throughout camp, by my count, Sturgis is 28 of 34.

Day FG made / FG att 5 7/8 11 7/11 13 11/11 14 3/4 TOTAL 28/34



