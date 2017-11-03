Eagles-Broncos injury report, with analysis

The Philadelphia Eagles and Denver Broncos released their official injury reports for Sunday's game at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles suffered a pair of major season-ending injuries two week ago against the Redskins when they lost Jason Peters and Jordan Hicks, and will have to adapt to those losses. However, their injury list is otherwise very short.

Here's the final injury report, with analysis:

Questionable

• TE Zach Ertz (hamstring): Ertz was a surprise addition to the injury report on Thursday, when he was a limited participant in practice. Ertz leads all NFL tight ends in TDs (6), and he's second behind Travis Kelce in receptions (43) and yards (528). Against the Broncos, Ertz's presence is crucial, as Denver has one of the best trio of corners in the NFL, who are capable of negating the Eagles' wide receivers. Ertz is expected to play.



• CB Ronald Darby (ankle): Darby's injury was originally diagnosed as a 4-6 week injury, and this Sunday will mark eight weeks from when it occurred Week 1 against the Redskins. He was a limited participant in practice this week, and will probably sit this one out once again. Perhaps the Eagles are wise not to rush Darby back until after the bye week, though Doug Pederson said he had his best week of practice since the injury.

Notable players on IR/Suspension/Other

• LT Jason Peters: Peters tore his ACL and MCL against the Redskins. This is a potentially devastating injury for the Eagles, the ramifications of which we covered in depth last week.

• LB Jordan Hicks: Hicks wasn't off to his best season this year when he went down with a ruptured Achilles. Still, it's a big loss for the Eagles' defense, again, the ramifications of which we covered in depth last week.



• RB Darren Sproles: Sproles is done for the season with a torn ACL. On the field, Sproles was the Eagles' most well-rounded running back, as he can run inside, run outside, be a weapon in the passing game, and he's easily the team's best back in pass protection. Obviously, because of his small size, however, Sproles has been never been used as a 'workhorse' type of back, but he was typically on the field in the Eagles' most crucial situations. He was also the team's primary punt returner.

The Eagles' acquisition of Ajayi signals a change in running styles from the small elusive group the Eagles had back in May, to the bruising combo of Ajayi and LeGarrette Blount that they now have.

• CB Sidney Jones: Jones was eligible to come off the NFI list after Week 6, at which point he would have been allowed to practice for three weeks before the Eagles will have to decide whether to add him to the 53-man roster or shut him down for the season. The Eagles still have a time to decide to take him off the NFI list before his three-week practice period.



• K Caleb Sturgis: Sturgis was placed on IR with a quad injury suffered Week 1 against the Redskins. He was replaced by newly minted Philadelphia legend Jake Elliott.

• S Chris Maragos: Maragos suffered a knee injury against the Panthers, and was placed on IR. He was the Eagles' best player on their kick coverage unit on special teams, and served as the Eagles' special teams captain.

Out

• OT Donald Stephenson (calf): Stephenson is a backup tackle who played for Doug Pederson for three years in Kansas City.



Questionable

• WR Emmanuel Sanders (ankle): Sanders is a good player who has missed each of the last two games with an ankle injury. On the season, he only has 25 catches for 266 yards and 2 TDs. However, he has gone over 1000 receiving yards in each of the previous three seasons, averaging 85 catches for 1190 yards and 7 TDs.



• OG Ronald Leary (elbow): Leary is a former Cowboys guard who signed a four-year, $36 million deal with Denver this offseason. He has started all seven games for the Broncos this year.



• LB Todd Davis (ankle): Davis is a starting linebacker for the Broncos. In 2016, he had 97 tackles, a half sack, three pass breakups, and one forced fumble. In 2017, he has 35 tackles and a sack. Davis is a good run defender, but struggles in coverage.



Notable players on IR/Suspension/Other

• DE Jared Crick: In 2016, Crick started 15 games for the Broncos. He had 53 tackles, 3 sacks, and 2 forced fumbles. He had back surgery earlier this year.

• DE Billy Winn: Winn was a reserve DE who started two games for Denver last year. He had 19 tackles, and no sacks. Winn tore his ACL during the preseason.



• LB Corey Nelson: Nelson was a reserve linebacker for the Broncos who started five games for them in 2016. He had 67 tackles and five pass breakups in 2016. He tore his biceps and is done for the season.



• WR Carlos Henderson: Henderson was the Broncos' third round pick this year. He suffered a thumb injury during the preseason.

