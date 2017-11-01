Brandon Brooks: Ajayi trade shows players Eagles' front office is all-in

We’re joined this week by a special guest, Lane Johnson, so we have the complete right side of the Philadelphia Eagles’ offensive line. This took place a few hours after the announcement that the Eagles acquired running back Jay Ajayi from the Miami Dolphins for a 2018 fourth-round draft pick. Here's what Johnson and Brooks thought about the acquisition and more.

Lane Johnson: This is fresh news and we’re excited. Ajayi should be here either [Wednesday] or [Tuesday night].



Brandon Brooks: We’re super excited. I watched him and played against him the past few years. He’s a physical running back who runs for those extra yards, similar to LeGarrette [Blount] in that aspect.

LJ: He has great vision.

BB: He does, and I’m happy to have him on the squad. I know he’s going to do big things. [By acquiring Ajayi] I think it says to the [to players on the Eagles] we’re trying to get this s--- down. We’re not in a rebuilding phase or waiting a year or two. We’re going to get it now. Kudos to the management for going out and getting great players to make the team what it is, and what it has been. You have players going out and making plays.

LJ: I think they’re putting us in a really good position and we have everything in front of us. It’s just another piece of the puzzle. We have guys who can bring a change of pace. We have Corey [Clement], who is a good back as well and we just added another to the stable.

What was learned against San Francisco? They gave you a lot of delayed blitzes, they gave you a lot of different looks. What did you see that was different against San Francisco this past week?

BB: Some of their blitzes and stunts we hadn’t seen on film. We went and made adjustments on the sideline. Give [San Francisco] credit. Even though they were 0-7, 0-8, their defense is pretty good. They work well together. Their front seven runs around, different things we hadn’t seen on film. But we went in, made adjustments on the sideline and went in at halftime and got it rolling from there.

Lane, you started slow, but adjusted.

LJ: It was really an adjustment period. They came out with some stuff off to the left and it took us some time to adjust. We weren’t as precise as we usually are. Moving forward, I think we’ll be confident getting some of that stuff fixed.

What do you feel was the pivotal moment in the game?

LJ: Alshon [Jeffery’s 53-yard, third-quarter touchdown catch that gave the Eagles a 27-7 lead].

BB: Yeah, I’d agree with that. That was the spark for us, and we got rolling from there.

I saw the both of you after that game. Neither of you were pleased despite a 33-10 win. Why?

BB: Well, first, winning a game in the NFL is hard. I’m always happy with a win, but it’s also the way you win. It wasn’t from an offensive standpoint what we usually do. It was sluggish and slow early on, and we were going up and down the field here and there and we weren’t finishing at times. It wasn’t the offensive show, at least early on, that we had wanted.

Lane, you seemed particularly angry afterwards.



LJ: We just know what we’re capable of and we had some good days and executed really well. Just not being consistent like we wanted to do was the biggest factor. It was little stuff, so moving forward we’re going to practice it, drill it and get ready for the [Denver] Broncos.



BB: I think that’s the sign of a good team. It wasn’t the way we expected to win it. At this point, every week in and week out, certain things we’re expecting going into the week. We’re always thinking about getting a ‘W,’ but we’re always thinking, do we need to work on this, how do we do this better? Although we won the game, it wasn’t how we wanted to [win it]. That upset us the most.

What makes you two work well? Being with the two of you, I think you two should have a reality show.

LJ: We should. There would be a lot of dumb stuff said.

BB: But it would be entertaining and keep you on the edge of your seat.

LJ: You don’t know what’s going to happen next and I’m not sure we do either.



This comes from a little bias, but I think the two of you are playing at an All-Pro level. I don’t think the Eagles would be 7-1 if the two of you weren’t playing as well as you are. It seems the two of you jelled instantaneously when Brandon came along.

BB: I think we both have similar personalities, and I think that meshes well. We’re both goofy dudes and enjoy just going out there and messing around with the guys. We take the game serious, but at the same time, we don’t take it too serious. We try to stay loose.

LJ: There has to be balance, definitely, there has to be a balance.

BB: Lane is like a brother to me. A year and a half [together], man. Off the field we hang together, we’re together a lot.



LJ: The trials and tribulations [have helped the relationship]. I’ve had more trials and tribulations than [Brandon] has had. But he’s had some, too, and we talk about stuff. It’s being real.



I know, Lane, you had Brandon’s back when he was going through the anxiety last year, and I know Brandon you had Lane’s back when he was going through his stuff.

BB: When Lane was going through his stuff, I was there for support. We texted all of the time. I hope Lane you don’t mind me telling this, but he sent me a text when he was getting ready to come back [after last year’s 10-game suspension] and it was “Major Payne” [Johnson laughs]. He texted me something like it was eight whole weeks since I blocked me a man. He kept it light, joking back and forth. He was ready to come back. He kept him in the loop as far as what was going on, so when he came back he didn’t miss a beat. As soon as he came, I was joking with him, laughing with him, back to how it was. When I was going through what I was going through, Lane had been through similar things and saw it.

LJ: I went through some things in college, and there are guys on the team that have it, so it’s just among our teammates and that’s what makes us a really good team.

So Lane, you had anxiety issues in the past yourself.



LJ: Yeah [in college], making the transition from only having a certain amount of weeks or months to get used to playing my first year starting in college, learning a whole new position. I think it was good. Anxiety can be a driving force. But if it’s too much, it can be counterproductive. Once you get it managed, it can do a whole lot of good for you.

