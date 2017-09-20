Brandon Brooks: Obviously, we want to run the ball more

Obviously, Sunday didn’t turn out the way we wanted it to [in the 27-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs], and we have some things to correct moving forward, but we’ll get it corrected and move on from there.

In the running game, obviously, we would like to run the ball more, but with the opportunities that we were given, we could have been more efficient on the runs and protections. There were times where it’s done well, but we have to be consistent. We couldn’t allow [Carson Wentz] to get sacked or even get hit.

Is there a lack running plays being called or is it the offensive line’s inability to create running lanes?

I would probably say it’s both. We were effective on some of the runs, and some of the runs we could have blocked better, or done a better job there.

We always talk after every game on the things we could have done better and things we need to improve on, and here’s how to do it.

We did throw the ball a lot and there were a couple of times here and there where we held up as an offensive line. You mention the run game, there were a couple of runs that could have worked out better and that’s a reflection of the offensive line and what you could have done differently.

It was something small, like the four of us hitting our landmarks and one guy didn’t, something small like that where you can get one little thing corrected, the whole play will be that much better. I think we’re definitely close to putting this together.

Looking ahead at the New York Giants, who are 0-2 and possibly playing for their season:

Damon “Snacks” Harrison is inside and they have a young guy, No. 94, Dalvin Tomlinson, who came from Alabama and works hard and rushes the passer well.

They play a 4-0 front and they work their hands well. They have two good pass rushers on the outside and they fly all over the field. They communicate well and work well together.

What’s on my mind?

One thing that really stood out to me happened [Tuesday] was the Chris Long thing, with him announcing that his first six paychecks were going to fund I believe student scholarships in Charlottesville, where he's from. I think that's just incredible to see ... a guy giving up his salary especially what we know happened over there. I think it's just incredible that he's giving up his money to help kids and fund scholarships.

He's really playing the game for free. I thought that was awesome when I saw that.

We didn’t quit. We kept fighting. When things didn’t go our way, we kept fighting. When things did go our way, we accepted for what it was and kept the pedal to the floor. We kept fighting. That’s one thing people are starting to see from us.

In general, what did you like what the Eagles did on Sunday and what can be taken from that game?

We hold each other accountable. At the same time, we know it’s still early in the season and we’ll get things fixed. We understand that people make mistakes and people aren’t pressing. We have a sense that will happen pretty soon. We’re looking forward to the home opener and the crowd, and carrying over that fighting mentality.

You will see a different team this Sunday from beginning to end. We’re trying to win the game and looking forward to going out there and getting that ‘W.’

