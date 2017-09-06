Brandon Brooks: The sky is the limit for this Eagles team

I think the sky is the limit for this team. We went through a tough training camp together and I think we really bonded and are starting to mesh a little bit in all aspects as far as the offense, and defense held strong throughout the preseason.

This Sunday (in Washington), I’ll be going up against Terrell McClain, who’s played for Dallas the last three years. When I was in Houston, he was down there too, so I know him pretty well. We played each other, and I know his tendencies, like I’m sure he knows mine as well.

We just got out of training camp, and when you first get there, you seem pretty excited. By Day Seven, after you’ve been hitting for a few days, you get sore and start to get those mental overloads. But you push through it. The whole camp you’re focused on football. You lose track of the time and the date, because for the most part it’s like the exact same first three weeks.

One of the things that I noticed about this team is that it’s not just one guy putting in the extra time — it’s everybody. You have guys from every position group staying after and going over things to get better. As far as the offensive line, Jason Peters gets the tackles together after every practice to go over things and different technique. The guards and centers – myself, Isaac [Seumalo], Jason Kelce, Wiz [Stefen Wisniewski] – are over on the side and putting in extra time, going over extra blitzes and watching extra film.

The work that everyone on this team has been putting in is something people don’t see.

The second thing I would say is the resiliency of everyone. Good, bad or indifferent, it doesn’t matter. We all have each other’s backs and we understand whatever the mistake, you have to brush it off and get ready for the next play.

We’re just starting here. Next week, after we've played a game, I’ll have a lot more to say.

Brooks on former NFL executive Mike Lombardi’s comments about Eagles coach Doug Pederson on The Ringer NFL Show podcast, saying Pederson “might be less qualified to coach a team than anyone I’ve ever seen" in 30-plus years in the NFL:



I didn’t really see any of the comments, but as far as my opinion, Doug is a really good coach. Doug ran the offense in Kansas City and obviously did well. I think he’s qualified and I like him as a coach.

