Eagles NFL
090417MikeLombardi David Richard/AP

Let's revisit on January 1.

September 04, 2017

Former GM: Doug Pederson 'less qualified to coach a team than anyone I’ve ever seen'

Eagles NFL Philadelphia Doug Pederson
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

I don't normally like to re-blog things that other Philly media outlets have found and posted, but I'll make an exception today. On Sunday, former NFL GM Mike Lombardi delivered a surface-of-the-sun hot take about Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson, shown below, as transcribed by Brandon Gowton of Bleeding Green Nation:

“My beloved 76ers once hired a guy by the name of Roy Rubin from Long Island University. Poor Roy. He finished 4-47 before the Sixers canned him. 4-47! Years later, Fred Carter said ‘Letting Rubin coach was like letting a teenager run a big corporation.’

Hey Fred, meet the Eagles’ head coach, Doug Pederson! Now, everybody knows Pederson isn’t a head coach. He might be less qualified to coach a team than anyone I’ve ever seen in my 30-plus years in the NFL.

Pederson was barely a coordinator before he became head coach. Can you imagined if we elected a United States president who didn’t have any real training? Sorry, don’t answer that.

Look, the Eagles looked increasingly sloppy and unprepared as the 2016 season limped along. That ain’t changing in ’17.

Only Carson Wentz can save Pederson’s job, and Wentz actually got worse during his rookie year, not better.

When will the Eagles admit their mistake? Will they throw away 2017 by stubbornly sticking to the Pederson Principle? 

The immortal Roy Rubin lasted 51 games. I bet Doug Pederson lasts way less than that.”

Here's video of the above commentary:

Pederson has a lot to prove, but his rookie season as a head coach was hardly a disaster. Beyond that, I'll hold off on further commentary for now, but let's go ahead and set a calendar reminder to revisit this after the final day of the regular season:

None

Follow Jimmy on Twitter: @JimmyKempski.

Like Jimmy on Facebook.

Like the new PhillyVoice Sports page on Facebook.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Concerts

MADE IN AMERICA Day 1 lead photo

Made in America: Photos of the fashionable from Day 1 of the festival

Controversy

Killer Mike

Run the Jewels calls Philly police union boss a 'punk-a**' at Made in America

Eagles

0902ClevelandBrowns

Ranking NFL teams by age after 53-man cutdowns: 2017 edition

Holidays

Umbrella

10 things to do if it rains Labor Day weekend in Philly

Escapes

Limited - Palm Springs - Westin Mission Hills

$55 & up -- Greater Palm Springs Summer Deals up to 60% Off
Limited - Paris La Tour Eiffel - Eiffel Tower

$1035 & up -- 4-Star Paris Escape w/Flights

 *
Limited - Savannah Georgia Getaway

Save up to 30% in Savannah This Summer
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.