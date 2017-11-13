Eagles CB Ronald Darby practicing with first team defense, says he'll play Sunday

After Philadelphia Eagles CB Ronald Darby suffered a gruesome ankle injury Week 1 against the Washington Redskins, the immediate belief was that he would be done for the season. Instead, the prognosis for Darby's injury was a return in four-to-six weeks.

Nine weeks and a day later, Darby still hasn't played, but appears that he will suit up 10 weeks after his injury against the Dallas Cowboys next Sunday. Speaking to the media for the first time in two months, Darby said he was practicing in full this week with the Eagles' first-team defense.

The Eagles have had the luxury of taking it slow with Darby's return because they have gotten surprisingly good play from cornerbacks Jalen Mills, Rasul Douglas, and Patrick Robinson, who have combined for eight of the Eagles' 11 interceptions so far this season.

Darby said he will play on Sunday, and he expects to start. What remains to be seen, however, is how much he'll play. With Mills, Douglas, and Robinson playing well, the Eagles can ease Darby back into action, as he continues to get back into "football shape."

Prior to the start of the season, there were worries that the Eagles' perceived deficiencies at cornerback could potentially wreck the season, a fair concern at the time. As it has played out, with Darby's return, the Eagles seemingly have four good corners, with Sidney Jones still poised to join the team at some point, whether that be this season or in 2017.

Follow Jimmy on Twitter: @JimmyKempski.

Like Jimmy on Facebook.

Like the new PhillyVoice Sports page on Facebook.