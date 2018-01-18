January 18, 2018

Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

By Jimmy Kempski
"Is that a phone sticking out of your pants or are you just happy I got traded?"

After their win over the Atlanta Falcons last Saturday, your Philadelphia Eagles are just one game away from Super Bowl LII, with only the Minnesota Vikings standing in their way.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Eagles. What are the matchips to watch on both sides of the ball? What are ways the Eagles can win? What are the ways they can lose? Can the defense dominate once again, and will Nick Foles be "good Nick" or "bad Nick?"

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here.

Jimmy Kempski
jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Some taxes, fees additional.