May 03, 2018

Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
050318EaglesFans The News Journal/USA TODAY NETWORK

After further review, the Eagles still won the Super Bowl.

The 2018 NFL Draft has come and gone, and the Philadelphia Eagles added five draft picks, a bunch of (unofficial) undrafted free agents, and a familiar face in Darren Sproles.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. What are their biggest remaining positional needs after the draft? How do each of the Eagles' selections fit in with the team? Are there still some free agents to be signed?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles Chat

