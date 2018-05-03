May 03, 2018

Eagles sign wide receiver Markus Wheaton

By Jimmy Kempski
Markus Wheaton has seen his career stall over the last two seasons.

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Wednesday evening that they signed wide receiver Markus Wheaton. According to a source, it is a veteran minimum deal.

Wheaton's career was on an upward trajectory heading into the 2016 season:

Markus Wheaton Rec Yards YPC TD 
 2013 (Steelers)64 10.7 
 2014 (Steelers)53 644 12.2 
 2015 (Steelers)44 749 17.0 
 2016 (Steelers)51 12.8 
 2017 (Bears)51 17.0 


A highlight reel from 2015, Wheaton's best season:


In Wheaton's contract season in 2016, he had a lingering shoulder injury and was placed on IR after appearing in only three games. During the 2017 offseason, Wheaton signed with the Chicago Bears on a two-year deal worth $11 million, and $6 million guaranteed.

The Bears didn't get their money's worth. Wheaton had an emergency appendectomy in training camp, and struggled with finger and groin injuries, though he did appear in 11 games. He was released after just one season.

If Wheaton can stay healthy, he does have some intriguing measurables: 

Wheaton's fit with the Eagles is probably in the slot, though his roster spot is far from a certainty. Here's an updated look at the Eagles' depth chart at receiver:

 WR1Alshon Jeffery Mack Hollins Marquess Wilson 
 WR2Mike Wallace Shelton Gibson Bryce Treggs Dom Williams
 Slot WR Nelson Agholor Markus WheatonGreg Ward Rashard Davis 


As a low-cost flier, Wheaton makes sense for the Eagles as some added depth with upside.

Some taxes, fees additional.