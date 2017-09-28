Eagles NFL
Joel Embiid is more excited for this Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski than he was for the 61-yard field goal.

September 28, 2017

Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

The Philadelphia Eagles are 2-1, and 2-0 and in the NFC East, but you'd never know it listening to sports talk radio in Philly this week. This Sunday, they'll head into Los Angeles to take on the Chargers in a soccer stadium.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Eagles. Big picture, how do the Eagles look after three games? Will Carson Wentz continue to progress and make big plays? What are the matchups to watch against the Chargers this week, and are they as dangerous of an 0-3 team as you'll find? Will Doug's decision to go for it on 4th and 8 cause a nuclear meltdown that will eventually destroy the planet Earth.

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here.

Jimmy Kempski

