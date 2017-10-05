Eagles NFL
100517CarsonWentz Jae C. Hong/AP

After starting 3-1, Carson Wentz grew wings and a ponytail.

October 05, 2017

Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles Chat
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

The Philadelphia Eagles are now 3-1, and remain 2-0 in the NFC East. They have a chance at getting to 4-1 against a severely banged up Arizona Cardinals team this Sunday. 

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Eagles. Big picture, how do the Eagles look after four games? Will Carson Wentz continue to progress and make big plays? What are the matchups to watch against the Cardinals this week? Should you start booking a hotel room in Minneapolis for the Super Bowl?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

