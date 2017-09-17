Eagles-Chiefs Week 2 inactives, with analysis

The Philadelphia Eagles have released their Week 2 inactives. As noted in our injury report earlier this week, the Eagles head into Week 2 relatively healthy, with only one starter missing today's game.

Inactives

To note, the Eagles will only have six inactive players today, as opposed to the usual seven, as they only have 52 players on the roster after placing RB Donnel Pumphrey on IR.

• CB Ronald Darby: Darby's gruesome-looking injury was not season-ending, as most feared when they saw his ankle bend in a direction it should not. Instead, he'll only miss four-to-six weeks, but he'll be out today against the Chiefs. Patrick Robinson will likely start.



• DT Destiny Vaeao: The Eagles ruled Vaeao out with a wrist injury on Friday.



• WR Marcus Johnson: Johnson is down this week after being up Week 1. The Eagles opted to make CBs Dexter McDougle and Rasul Douglas active with Darby hurt, leaving one less space.



• WR Shelton Gibson: Gibson struggled mightily catching the ball in practice, but the team felt like his ceiling was worth keeping him on the roster. Again, Gibson won't be seeing the field anytime soon.



• OG Chance Warmack: The Eagles will ride with seven offensive linemen on game day, with Stefen Wisniewski filling in at all three interior OL spots if need be, and Halapoulivaati Vaitai as the primary reserve at tackle.



• DE Steven Means: Means had a great camp, as usual, but he's squeezed out by the Eagles' numbers at DE.

Notable players on IR/Suspension/Other

• CB Sidney Jones: Jones will be out for at least the first half of the season.



• K Caleb Sturgis: Sturgis was placed on IR with a quad injury suffered Week 1 against the Redskins. He was replaced by Bengals practice squad kicker Jake Elliott.



• RB Donnel Pumphrey (hamstring): Pumphrey isn't necessarily notable for this game, since he wouldn't be playing anyway, but we'll just point out quickly that the Eagles added him to the IR list on Friday.

Inactives

Nothing Earth-shattering here:

QB Tyler Bray

WR Jehu Chesson OL Jordan Devey OG Parker Ehinger

DT Jarvis Jenkins

LB Reggis Ragland

CB D.J. White



Notable players on IR/Suspension/Other • S Eric Berry (Achilles): Berry is a five-time Pro Bowl safety (three-time first-team All Pro), and obviously an outstanding player for the Chiefs. He ruptured his Achilles Week 1 and is done for the season.

• OLB Tamba Hali (unspecified injury): The 11-year veteran has 89.5 career sacks, though he is not the player he once was. Hali is on the PUP list with an unspecified injury.

• RB Spencer Ware (knee): Ware tore his MCL and PCL, and is done for the season. His injury opened up the door for rookie Kareem Hunt to go off for nearly 250 yards Week 1 against the Patriots.

