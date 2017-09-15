Eagles-Chiefs injury report, with analysis

September 15, 2017
The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs released their official injury reports for Sunday's game in K.C. The Eagles are mostly healthy, but certainly didn't come out of Week 1 unscathed. The Chiefs, meanwhile, lost an elite player for the season last week.
Here's the Friday injury report, with analysis:
• CB Ronald Darby (ankle): After suffering what looked like a gruesome ankle injury against the Redskins Week 1, the Eagles are fortunate that (according to reports) Darby will only miss 4-6 weeks. Darby is easily the Eagles' best corner, and would have been the best option to cover Chiefs speed demon Tyreek Hill.
• DT Destiny Vaeao (wrist): Vaeao played 12 snaps in the regular defense last Sunday, and is really just a body at this stage of his career. It is likely that rookie DT Elijah Qualls would suit up on game day in place of Vaeao. Qualls was inactive Week 1 against the Redskins.
• S Corey Graham: Graham played 18 snaps with the regular defense in some of the Eagles' nickle sets Week 1, and 13 additional snaps on special teams. He's one of a number of versatile defensive backs the Eagles can use to mix and match against opposing personnel.
• CB Sidney Jones: Everyone knew Jones would miss Week 1 of the season the second it was revealed he tore his Achilles prior to the 2017 NFL Draft. Jones is on the PUP list.
• K Caleb Sturgis: Sturgis was placed on IR with a quad injury suffered Week 1 against the Redskins. He was replaced by Bengals practice squad kicker Jake Elliott.
• RB Donnel Pumphrey (hamstring): Pumphrey isn't necessarily notable for this game, since he wouldn't be playing anyway, but we'll just point out quickly that the Eagles added him to the IR list today.
• LB Reggie Ragland (knee): The Bills drafted Ragland with the 41st overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, but traded him to the Chiefs for a 2019 fourth-round pick.
• OG Parker Ehinger (knee): OL depth.
• S Ron Parker (ankle): With Eric Berry out for the season and Parker dinged up, the Chiefs are suddenly in trouble on the back end.
• LB Kevin Pierre-Louis (illness): Pierre-Louis is mostly a special teams player.
• S Eric Berry (Achilles): Berry is a five-time Pro Bowl safety (three-time first-team All Pro), and obviously an outstanding player for the Chiefs. He ruptured his Achilles Week 1 and is done for the season.
• OLB Tamba Hali (unspecified injury): The 11-year veteran has 89.5 career sacks, though he is not the player he once was. Hali is on the PUP list with an unspecified injury.
• RB Spencer Ware (knee): Ware tore his MCL and PCL, and is done for the season. His injury opened up the door for rookie Kareem Hunt to go off for nearly 250 yards Week 1 against the Patriots.
