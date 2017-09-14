Eagles NFL
Mr. and Mrs. Pederson are fired up for another Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski.

September 14, 2017

Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

By Jimmy Kempski
After starting off their season 1-0 for the sixth time in seven seasons, the Philadelphia Eagles will head back on the road to Kansas City to take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Eagles. What should Eagles fans be encouraged by in the Eagles' win Week 1? Will Carson Wentz continue to progress and make big plays? What are the matchups to watch against the Chiefs this week?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here.

Jimmy Kempski

