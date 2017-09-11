Eagles injuries: The latest on Ronald Darby, Caleb Sturgis and Jason Peters

The Eagles came away with a 30-17 win over the Redskins on Sunday, but not everything is sunny in Philly on Monday morning as fans awaited news on injuries suffered by a trio of key players in Week 1.

Here’s what head coach Doug Pederson had to say about their status heading into next week’s game in Kansas City against former Eagles coach Andy Reid and the Chiefs.

In two of the cases, there wasn't much news – and not in the no-news-is-good-news kind of way. In fact, quite the opposite...

• CB Ronald Darby suffered a dislocated ankle in the first half, a gruesome injury that upon first viewing appeared to potentially be season-ending. But Pederson and the Birds aren’t yet ready to make an announcement on the status of their young defensive back.

“This is something – we’re going to gather a little more information on this, talking with our doctors and [head trainer Chris] Peduzzi. We need to get some more information on it before making a full statement.”

Earlier in the day, a report surfaced that the Eagles starting cornerback could potentially only miss 4-6 weeks. Pederson, however, wasn’t willing to entertain any of that speculation.

“I obviously, before this, haven’t seen that,” he said in reference to the NFL.com story. “But just from talking with our doctor’s, we’re going to gather more information before making a full statement.”

With Darby out, the Eagles could turn to rookie Rasul Douglas or C.J. Smith, Pederson said.

• K Caleb Sturgis appeared to have suffered a quad injury on a kickoff late in the fourth quarter and was unable to kick the extra point following Fletcher Cox’s touchdown return, which is why the Birds went for two. And on the ensuing kickoff, Sturgis pooched it.

“Caleb is in the same [boat] with Ronald,” Pederson said. “We’re going to get some more information on him before we make a full statement.”

Pederson also said the team will work out some kickers this week just in case Sturgis is unable to go, which is likely to be the case according to Ian Rapoport.

• LT Jason Peters suffered a groin injury and is considered day-to-day. That’s not too surprising considering he said following Sunday’s game that he plans on playing against the Chiefs.

Stay tuned, we’ll have more information on this trio of injured Eagles as the week goes on. But either way, it’s looking like the Birds, who entered their opener with all 53 players healthy, won’t be so lucky next week.

