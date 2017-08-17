Darby, defense steal the show in Eagles' second preseason game

August 17, 2017
There isn't a whole you can read into preseason football, especially once the starters are taken out of the game.
Last week, against the Packers, it was the Eagles first-team offense that looked like the sharper of the two units, scoring a touchdown on their opening drive with a few key conversions on third and fourth down. But this time around, they didn't look so hot, going three-and-out on their first three possessions and then turning it over on a LeGarrette Blount fumble once they finally did start moving the ball.
Instead, it was the defense that stole the show in the Birds' preseason home opener and looked totally dominant at times in their 20-16 win over the Buffalo Bills.
After giving up 13 yards to old friend LeSean McCoy on the Bills first offensive play – a missed tackle by new cornerback Ronald Darby – Jim Schwartz's defense buckled down, and did so in a big way.
McCoy makes Darby miss in space 1 on 1 on edge during 1st def snap, but who else hasn't McCoy made miss in space over the years. I miss him. pic.twitter.com/ImivUJknmM— The Bitter Birds (@AdrianFedkiw) August 17, 2017
On the very next play, McCoy tried to run between the tackles, but defensive end Brandon Graham had other ideas. He got into the Bills backfield and stuffed Shady for a three-yard loss.
Then, on their third play, this...
INT. pic.twitter.com/mvBj7ODm7k— chris jones¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (@LONG_DRIVE) August 17, 2017
But that was hardly the end of it.
The Eagles had to settle for a field goal on the ensuing drive despite starting on the Bills' nine yard line. That would be the only points they'd muster on their four possessions. But after a three-and-out and another short drive for Tyrod Taylor and the Bills offense, Darby more than made up for his missed tackle on the ensuing drive.
Ronald Darby. pic.twitter.com/DkOkXnB8FI— chris jones¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (@LONG_DRIVE) August 17, 2017
While that play was great, it was hardly the only one Darby made. Take a look at this ridiculous closing speed:
A perfect illustration of what Darby is. Great at jumping routes, quick and instinctive, but he drops more balls than Agholor pic.twitter.com/QpV8D8FIPm— The Bitter Birds (@AdrianFedkiw) August 17, 2017
Even Rasul Douglas was getting in on the action, showing some closing speed of his own.
Rasul Douglas broke up a quick slant last week and jumped this quick out from the slot this week pic.twitter.com/cJp8PeVtbO— The Bitter Birds (@AdrianFedkiw) August 18, 2017
Following the Darby interception, however, the Eagles offense again stalled – remember I warned you at the beginning that it wasn't their best showing – and this time they came away without any points thanks to a missed 45-yard field goal attempt by Caleb Sturgis.
In addition to Darby, who was playing his first game with the Birds (not to mention against his former team) after being acquired in the Jordan Matthews trade last week, linebacker and potential trade candidate Mychal Kendricks also had a strong showing.
Kendricks: "You don't wanna trade me, I'm gonna make you trade me." pic.twitter.com/dYi6B0beZn— The Bitter Birds (@AdrianFedkiw) August 17, 2017
Not only did he come away with the interception early in the game, but he was all over the place for much of the night, finishing with a sack, two tackles for loss, and a deflection.
Howie pumped. pic.twitter.com/meqNsf210i— Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) August 18, 2017
Jordan Hicks also joined in with a sack of his own. As did rookie first-rounder Derek Barnett, who is now up to three in his first two games.
That's No. 3 for Barnett this preseason. Bending the edge, shoulder dip, he's pretty good pic.twitter.com/0BBGw6mpnq— The Bitter Birds (@AdrianFedkiw) August 18, 2017
It's been a great start for Barnett this preseason – and I'm guessing that going up against Jason Peters throughout training camp didn't hurt. Still, we're starting to see why he was able to break Reggie White's college sack record ... and why the Eagles drafted him so high.
Derek Barnett looks like the real deal.— Tommy Lawlor (@lawlornfl) August 18, 2017
Then there's Fletcher Cox, who appeared to be in midseason form against the Bills, wreaking havoc at the line on nearly every snap he played.
Fletcher Cox played just nine pass rushing snaps tonight, but made them count pic.twitter.com/Fkgp45qaVH— Pro Football Focus (@PFF) August 18, 2017
Here's just one example, one that you likely won't see on SportsCenter but is a perfect example of just how strong No. 91 actually is:
It's also a perfect summation of how Cox and the rest of Schwartz's defense, especially the starters, treated the Bills.
