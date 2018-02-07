February 07, 2018

Eagles fans are buying the most Super Bowl merch ever

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Business Merchandise
Modell's_T-shirts_Super_Bowl John Kopp/PhillyVoice

Modell's began selling Eagles' Super Bowl merchandise shortly after the Birds' topped the New England Patriots on Sunday night.

It’s just three days after the Philadelphia Eagles sealed the team's first-ever Super Bowl win, and fans have already set another championship record.

The title? Most merchandise sold.

As the hoards of people at the Chestnut Street Modell’s were a clear indication, Eagles fans were (and still are) psyched to grab merch that finally showed off their team as Super Bowl champs. This push to grab game keepsakes isn't confined to Philadelphia storefronts, however. As of Wednesday, Eagles championship merchandise sales, both online and in stores, has already surpassed that of any other Super Bowl championship team, ever.

In fact, the Eagles' Super Bowl LII win prompted the second most championship sales of all time across all sports, second only to the Chicago Cubs following their 2016 World Series win.

AdWeek recently reported how Fanatics, the official NFL merchandiser, utilized social media to reach excited Eagles fans Sunday night. ESPN reporter Arash Markazi shared screenshots from a time-lapse map of the sales following Super Bowl LII, when sales ballooned within an hour of the game ending.


According to Fanatics, Markazi said, the Eagles already have sold 60 percent more merchandise than the New England Patriots sold this time last year.


051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg

Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

marielle@phillyvoice.com

Read more Business Merchandise Philadelphia Philadelphia Eagles NFL Eagles Sales Championships Football Super Bowl LII

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles WR Alshon Jeffery predicted Super Bowl win over a year ago
020518_Alshon-Jeffery_usat

Eagles

Philly releases details of Eagles' Super Bowl parade route and security, transportation plans
Eagles super bow parade trophy

Eagles

Doug Pederson puts on coaching clinic against the master in Super Bowl LII
USATSI_10588716.jpg

Lists

5 great places for people watching in Philly
Washington Square

Eagles

'Don't be afraid to fail' – Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles' perseverance came from watching his father
020518_Nick-Foles-daughter-usat

Super Bowl LII

Philadelphia's collective joy, as seen from atop the Rocky Steps
Carroll - Eagles' Super Bowl Win Celebrations and Destruction

Escapes

Limited - Iceland in the Spring

$1306 & up -- 4-Night Iceland Escape w/Northern Lights Tour
Limited - Dunn's River Beach in Jamaica

$889 & up -- Upscale 5-Nt. Adults-Only Jamaica Trip w/Air

 *
Limited - Amalfi Coast Italy

$991 & up -- 5-Night Amalfi Coast w/Tours, Car & Air
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.