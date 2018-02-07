Eagles fans are buying the most Super Bowl merch ever

It’s just three days after the Philadelphia Eagles sealed the team's first-ever Super Bowl win, and fans have already set another championship record.

The title? Most merchandise sold.

As the hoards of people at the Chestnut Street Modell’s were a clear indication, Eagles fans were (and still are) psyched to grab merch that finally showed off their team as Super Bowl champs. This push to grab game keepsakes isn't confined to Philadelphia storefronts, however. As of Wednesday, Eagles championship merchandise sales, both online and in stores, has already surpassed that of any other Super Bowl championship team, ever.

In fact, the Eagles' Super Bowl LII win prompted the second most championship sales of all time across all sports, second only to the Chicago Cubs following their 2016 World Series win.

AdWeek recently reported how Fanatics, the official NFL merchandiser, utilized social media to reach excited Eagles fans Sunday night. ESPN reporter Arash Markazi shared screenshots from a time-lapse map of the sales following Super Bowl LII, when sales ballooned within an hour of the game ending.





According to Fanatics, Markazi said, the Eagles already have sold 60 percent more merchandise than the New England Patriots sold this time last year.





