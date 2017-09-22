Eagles-Giants injury report, with analysis

The Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants released their official injury reports for Sunday's game in Philly. The Eagles have suddenly racked up a bunch of injuries to their defensive backs. The Giants, meanwhile, list four starters – CB Janoris Jenkins, TE Evan Engram, RT Bobby Hart, and LB B.J. Goodson – on their injury report.

One notable name not listed at all is star WR Odell Beckham Jr., who missed Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys with an ankle injury, and played Week 2 against the Detroit Lions after being a game-time decision.

Here's the Friday injury report, with analysis:

Out

• CB Ronald Darby (ankle): After suffering what looked like a gruesome ankle injury against the Redskins Week 1, the Eagles are fortunate that Darby will only miss 4-6 weeks. Darby is easily the Eagles' best corner, and would have been the best option to cover Giants star receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

• S Corey Graham (hamstring): Graham played 18 snaps with the regular defense in some of the Eagles' nickle sets Week 1, and 13 additional snaps on special teams. Week 2 he took on a bigger role after the Eagles lost Rodney McLeod to his hamstring injury, playing 41 snaps on defense and an additional 10 on special teams. Graham played through a hamstring injury last week, and missed a tackle on Kareem Hunt's 53-yard TD run, which was perhaps the biggest play of the day.

• CB/S Jaylen Watkins (hamstring): With Darby out Week 2 against the Chiefs, Watkins started at corner. It is assumed here that rookie Rasul Douglas will start in his place.

• DT Destiny Vaeao (wrist): Vaeao played 12 snaps in the regular defense Week 1 against the Redskins, and is really just a body at this stage of his career. Rookie DT Elijah Qualls suited up last week in Kansas City in place of Vaeao and played 9 snaps. He'll almost certainly be active once again this Sunday.

Questionable

• S Rodney McLeod (hamstring): McLeod absence was felt Week 2 in Kansas City after he had to leave with a hamstring injury. On Monday, PhillyVoice reported that McLeod's initial diagnosis was a 'grade 1 hamstring strain.' That is the lowest grade of hamstring pulls, and could keep him out short-term, but is not considered to be a long-term injury, assuming proper rest and treatment. He'll be a game-time decision Week 3.

• WR Torrey Smith (illness): The guess here is that Smith will be good to go on Sunday.



Notable players on IR/Suspension/Other

• CB Sidney Jones: Everyone knew Jones would miss the start of the season when it was revealed he tore his Achilles prior to the 2017 NFL Draft. Jones is on the PUP list.



• K Caleb Sturgis: Sturgis was placed on IR with a quad injury suffered Week 1 against the Redskins. He was replaced by Bengals practice squad kicker Jake Elliott.

Out

• LB B.J. Goodson (shin): Goodson was the Giants' fourth-round pick in 2016 out of Clemson, where he was a good run-defending linebacker who led an extremely talented defense with 108 tackles. He also had 5.5 sacks, 2 INTs, and 14 tackles for loss his last year at Clemson. Goodson played in 15 games for the Giants as a rookie last year, mostly on special teams. This season, he earned a starting job and had 18 (!) tackles in the Giants' Week 1 loss to the Cowboys. He missed the Giants' Week 2 game against the Lions, with undrafted rookie free agent Calvin Munson starting in his place.



• OT Bobby Hart (ankle): Hart is the Giants' starting RT, but his absence hurts the left side of the line more. After injuring his ankle Monday night, Justin Pugh moved over to RT from his normal spot at LG, with Brett Jones filling in at LG. The left side of the Giants offensive line is a mess, with Ereck Flowers at T, and a backup at LG.



• LB J.T. Thomas (groin): With Goodson already out, the absence of Thomas further depletes the Giants' depth at linebacker.



Questionable

• CB Janoris Jenkins (ankle): The Giants secondary clearly isn't as good without Jenkins, and the Detroit Lions successfully targeted second-year corner Eli Apple last Monday night.



• TE Evan Engram (concussion): Engram is a very talented receiving tight end who runs a 4.42 40. He has eight catches for 93 yards and the Giants' only TD of the season, and will likely draw the attention of Malcolm Jenkins if he can play. As of Friday, Engram remains in the concussion protocol.



Notable players on IR/Suspension/Other

None.

