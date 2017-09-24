Eagles-Giants Week 3 inactives, with analysis

The Philadelphia Eagles have released their Week 3 inactives. As noted in our injury report earlier this week, both the Eagles and Giants have several injury concerns heading into this matchup.

Inactives

• CB Ronald Darby: After suffering what looked like a gruesome ankle injury against the Redskins Week 1, the Eagles are fortunate that Darby will only miss 4-6 weeks. Darby is easily the Eagles' best corner and would have been the best option to cover Giants star receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

• S Rodney McLeod: McLeod's absence was felt Week 2 in Kansas City after he had to leave with a hamstring injury. On Monday, PhillyVoice reported that McLeod's initial diagnosis was a 'grade 1 hamstring strain.' That is the lowest grade of hamstring pulls, and could keep him out short-term, but is not considered to be a long-term injury, assuming proper rest and treatment. He'll be a game-time decision Week 3.



• S Corey Graham: Graham played 18 snaps with the regular defense in some of the Eagles' nickel sets Week 1, and 13 additional snaps on special teams. Week 2 he took on a bigger role after the Eagles lost Rodney McLeod to his hamstring injury, playing 41 snaps on defense and an additional 10 on special teams. Graham played through a hamstring injury last week and missed a tackle on Kareem Hunt's 53-yard TD run, which was perhaps the biggest play of the day.

• CB/S Jaylen Watkins: With Darby out Week 2 against the Chiefs, Watkins started at corner. It is assumed here that rookie Rasul Douglas will start in his place.

• DT Destiny Vaeao: Vaeao played 12 snaps in the regular defense Week 1 against the Redskins, and is really just a body at this stage of his career. Rookie DT Elijah Qualls suited up last week in Kansas City in place of Vaeao and played 9 snaps. He'll almost certainly be active once again this Sunday.

• WR Shelton Gibson: Gibson struggled mightily catching the ball in practice, but the team felt like his ceiling was worth keeping him on the roster. Again, Gibson won't be seeing the field anytime soon.

• DE Steven Means: Means had a great camp, as usual, but he's squeezed out by the Eagles' numbers at DE, as well as injuries at other positions.

Notable players on IR/Suspension/Other

• CB Sidney Jones: Jones will be out for at least the first half of the season.

• K Caleb Sturgis: Sturgis was placed on IR with a quad injury suffered Week 1 against the Redskins. He was replaced by Bengals practice squad kicker Jake Elliott.



Inactives

• LB B.J. Goodson: Goodson was the Giants' fourth-round pick in 2016 out of Clemson, where he was a good run-defending linebacker who led an extremely talented defense with 108 tackles. He also had 5.5 sacks, 2 INTs, and 14 tackles for loss his last year at Clemson. Goodson played in 15 games for the Giants as a rookie last year, mostly on special teams. This season, he earned a starting job and had 18 (!) tackles in the Giants' Week 1 loss to the Cowboys. He missed the Giants' Week 2 game against the Lions, with undrafted rookie free agent Calvin Munson starting in his place.

• OT Bobby Hart: Hart is the Giants' starting RT, but his absence hurts the left side of the line more. After injuring his ankle Monday night, Justin Pugh moved over to RT from his normal spot at LG, with Brett Jones filling in at LG. The left side of the Giants offensive line is a mess, with Ereck Flowers at T, and a backup at LG.

• LB J.T. Thomas: With Goodson already out, the absence of Thomas further depletes the Giants' depth at linebacker.

• RB Wayne Gallman: Gallman is a rookie runner, who is a little leaner than preferred, and thus he's not much of a pile-pusher, but I love the way he runs. At Clemson, he was a physical, determined runner who broke a lot of tackles in space, and dished out punishment to would-be tacklers. I can't imagine how he's worse than what the Giants are trotting out at RB.

• DE Avery Moss: Moss is a rookie who had good production (59 tackles, 17.5 TFL, 10.5 sacks, and four FF) in his last season at Youngstown State, as well as big hands and long arms. However, he only put up 14 reps on the bench press at the Combine, so he could stand to get stronger before he sees the field.

• TE Matt LaCosse: Body.

• QB Davis Webb: Third QB.

Notable players on IR/Suspension/Other

None.

