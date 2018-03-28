Eagles GM Howie Roseman wins another award, this time from his peers

Howie Roseman just keeps on winning.

Back in January, the Philadelphia Eagles general manager and vice president of football operations was voted the top executive in the NFL by the Pro Football Writers Association. A few weeks later, the same team he had just been honored for building went out and clinched the franchise's first-ever Super Bowl title.

And now, after the early returns say he won free agency for the second year in a row, Roseman has earned yet another piece of hardware to add to his soon-to-be-full trophy case.

As the annual NFL Meetings wrapped up in Orlando, it was revealed that Roseman was named the 2017 Sporting News NFL Executive of the Year, which is based on votes submitted by his peers (other execs from around the league).

Thus, SN's Executive of the Year award is more icing on the cake after a tremendous season for a man who was on the hot seat going into 2017... Roseman won SN’s 2017 NFL Executive of the Year award over several quality candidates, including the Rams’ Les Snead, the Vikings’ Rick Spielman and the Jaguars' duo of Tom Coughlin and David Caldwell. The Patriots' in-effect GM Bill Belichick also should be considered a perennial candidate. But for 2017, Roseman rightfully has won an award that is especially meaningful since it is voted upon by his NFL front-office peers. They respect the job that was done by a man who was close to walking the plank in Philadelphia. [sportingnews.com]

It's also worth noting that while the winners were just revealed, the voting actually took place back in early January, before Nick Foles led the Eagles to a Super Bowl victory.



So what, specifically, did Roseman do to earn this award? Quite a bit, actually. And, therefore, it seemed wise to include a recap of his incredibly busy (and even more successful) year:

• Released CB Leodis McKelvin (2/8/17)

• Released DE Connor Barwin (3/9/17)

• Signed WR Torrey Smith to a three-year contract (3/9/17)

• Signed WR Alshon Jeffery to a one-year contract (3/9/17)

• Signed OG Stefen Wisniewski to a three-year contract (3/10/17)

• Signed QB Nick Foles to a two-year contract, released Chase Daniel (3/13/17)

• Signed DE Chris Long to a two-year contract (3/28/17)

• Signed CB Patrick Robinson to a one-year contract (3/28/17)

• Signed Trey Burton to one-year RFA tender offer (4/3/17)

• Traded back 25 spots in the third round to acquire Timmy Jernigan from Ravens (4/4/17)

• Drafted Derek Barnett, Sidney Jones, Rasul Douglas, Mack Hollins, etc. (4/27/17 - 4/29/17)

• Signed Corey Clement as an undrafted free agent (5/11/17)

• Signed RB LeGarrette Blount to a one-year contract (5/18/17)

• Signed Jason Peters to a one-year contract extension (6/14/17)

• Traded Allen Barbre to the Broncos for a 2019 conditional (likely 7th round) draft pick (7/26/17)

• Signed S Corey Graham to a one-year contract (8/3/17)

• Traded Jordan Matthews (and a third round pick) to the Bills for CB Ronald Darby (8/11/17)

• Traded a fourth round pick to the Dolphins for RB Jay Ajayi (10/31/17)

• Signed DT Timmy Jernigan to a four-year contract extension (11/9/17)

• Signed LB Dannell Ellerbe (11/13/17)

• Signed WR Alshon Jeffery to a four-year contract extension (12/2/17)

• Signed ST Bryan Braman (12/12/17)

