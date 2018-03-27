March 27, 2018

Jeffrey Lurie addresses Eagles' potential resurrection of throwback Kelly green jerseys

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
032718_Lurie-Eagles_usat Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports, File

This is probably how excited Jeffrey Lurie would be if the NFL allowed teams to use more than one color helmet.

In his yearly press conference at the NFL Owners Meetings, Jeffrey Lurie fielded his yearly question about whether or not the team will occasionally wear kelly green jerseys.

And the answer remains the same — Not yet, but it’s not without effort from the Eagles to make it happen, per Jeffrey Lurie.

"I was just dealing with this yesterday," Lurie said. "I don't know if I mentioned this last year, but the whole key is that we want a Kelly green helmet to go with the Kelly green jerseys. We're trying to get the league to allow a second helmet. That's where it's at, so they very much know we want this and we want it badly, and we're waiting."

Lurie previously said that the hope was that the Eagles could wear Kelly green jerseys by the 2018 season. While he wouldn't rule that out, it seems unlikely.

"I don't know," he said. "As I said, I was on it yesterday, and I'm trying to make progress, and we don't have a game for half a year, so you never know."

Lurie was reluctant to reveal exactly who is thrwarting the Eagles' efforts to add a second color, or the exact objections as to why it's an issue.

"I don't know what entity of the league (is disallowing a second helmet), but in the end it's probably the commissioner. They have to decide if they want to go with a plan to be a two-helmet plan for the NFL, and that's not what we do now. It's a one-helmet league, so there's ramifications in that, I suppose. But they know with the Eagles, it's important to us. We really want to be able to have Kelly green jerseys at times, and to make it look really right, you should have matching helmets.

"You'd have to research with (the NFL) on (their objections). There are a lot teams that don't want that to happen, maybe. Some teams really want it to happen. There are some complications to it, so I'll just leave them to work it out."

So, for now, the NFL remains a "one-helmet league."

Follow Jimmy on Twitter: @JimmyKempski.

Like Jimmy on Facebook.

Like the new PhillyVoice Sports page on Facebook.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia kelly green Jeffrey Lurie

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Jeffrey Lurie addresses Eagles' potential resurrection of throwback Kelly green jerseys
032718_Lurie-Eagles_usat

Opinion

Here's hoping Michael Bennett makes white people uncomfortable in Philly this weekend
032318_Bennett_usat

Actors

Philly feels like 'home' for rookie teacher Tony Danza
Tony Danza

Sixers

Markelle Fultz's return to Sixers' lineup showed what he can add to playoff run
032718-MarkelleFultz-USAToday

Fitness

Enjoy picturesque views of cherry blossoms at this springtime race
Cherry Blossom festival

Women's Health

Here’s one issue blue and red states agree on: preventing deaths of expectant and new mothers
03272018_mother_baby_unsplash

Escapes

Limited - Safari in Tanzania

$3299 -- Tanzania: Weeklong Upscale Safari w/Game Drives
Limited - The Northern Lights in Iceland

$699 -- Iceland: Northern Lights Adventure w/Guide & Flights
Limited - Thailand Beach

$736 -- Thai Island Hopping for 8 Nights

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.