Here's when the Eagles will play the Jaguars in London

A date has been set for when Philadelphia Eagles fans will travel across the pond to see their Birds play.

The Eagles will play the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday, Oct. 28. For everyone back in Philly, the game will begin at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Earlier this year, it had been reported that the Eagles would be playing one of their eight road games against the Jaguars in London this coming season. The NFL has been hosting regular season games in London since 2007, but this is the first time the Eagles will be playing in Great Britain.

The defending Super Bowl champs will play a Jaguars franchise that has played in London the past five years, winning their last three contests at Wembley.

The Eagles' full schedule will be released Thursday night at 8 p.m. on ESPN.