Eagles kicker Jake Elliott out after suffering head injury vs. Cowboys

The Cowboys' first points against the Eagles Sunday night came on a field goal that was set up by a big opening kickoff return by Ryan Switzer, one that may have gone for a touchdown had it not been for kicker Jake Elliott's tackle.

The Eagles answered with a touchdown drive, and things seemed to be fine. However, when Elliott missed a relatively short field goal attempt on their ensuing possession, the rookie kicker went back to the locker room to be evaluated for a head injury, presumably suffered on that game-opening tackle.

When the Eagles came out for the second half, it was revealed that Elliott's night was over.

Linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill was seen practicing kickoffs after he was previously spotted practicing into the net during the first half, when he reportedly missed the net and shanked one into the stands.

After scoring another opening-drive touchdown to start the second half, Doug Pederson opted to go for two. But on the kickoff, Grugier-Hill actually did a really nice job and kicked it a yard deep into the end zone. The Eagles scored again in the third quarter, and Pederson again opted for two.

On Grugier-Hill's next kickoff, he was even better.

We'll have to wait and see if that changes Pederson's go-for-two philosophy moving forward.

The good news here is that Caleb Sturgis, who was replaced by Elliott after suffering an injury in the opener, is eligible to return from Injured Reserve.

