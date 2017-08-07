Eagles NFL
Philadelphia Eagles nose tackle Beau Allen before an NFL game against the Cleveland Browns at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016.

August 07, 2017

Eagles player Beau Allen has a hilarious Bumble profile

By Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff

Theoretically, finding a date in the city of Philadelphia as a professional athlete should be easy, right?

Apparently, not so for Eagles defensive tackle Beau Allen. The University of Wisconsin product, who's entering his fourth season with the team, tweeted a screenshot of his Bumble profile Sunday afternoon, and let's just say any interested women would have to appreciate a very silly sense of humor.

RELATED: Bud Light: We'll cover Philly's beer tab if Eagles win Super Bowl

That's because all of Allen's pictures are of him in an elephant costume, along with the description: "I'm elephantastic."

You've got to give Allen credit for taking a lighthearted approach, unlike some former Philly athletes who take online attempts to find love — how should we put this — into some creepy territory.

For anyone who does match with Allen on Bumble and is looking for a good icebreaker, here are some elephant puns you could try.

(h/t, Crossing Broad)

Daniel Craig

daniel@phillyvoice.com

