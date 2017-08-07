Eagles player Beau Allen has a hilarious Bumble profile

August 07, 2017
Theoretically, finding a date in the city of Philadelphia as a professional athlete should be easy, right?
Apparently, not so for Eagles defensive tackle Beau Allen. The University of Wisconsin product, who's entering his fourth season with the team, tweeted a screenshot of his Bumble profile Sunday afternoon, and let's just say any interested women would have to appreciate a very silly sense of humor.
That's because all of Allen's pictures are of him in an elephant costume, along with the description: "I'm elephantastic."
Hey @bumble_app can I get some tech support ASAP? For some reason I'm not getting any matches in philly pic.twitter.com/nlG0rvyZ1Y— Beau Allen (@Beau_Allen) August 6, 2017
You've got to give Allen credit for taking a lighthearted approach, unlike some former Philly athletes who take online attempts to find love — how should we put this — into some creepy territory.
For anyone who does match with Allen on Bumble and is looking for a good icebreaker, here are some elephant puns you could try.
(h/t, Crossing Broad)