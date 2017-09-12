Eagles power ranking roundup after Week 1

Are power rankings completely dumb and meaningless? Yes. Yes, they are. However, personally speaking, whenever I see them, I click, and now that I've sucked you in with promises of many power rankings, you'll read it and like it.

Here's where people around the country have the Birds ranked.



Carson Wentz made a big play under duress on Sunday, matching his total of passing touchdowns when pressured all of last season. Possible overreaction: Hop on the Wentz Wagon while there's still room. The young quarterback should continue to improve, and he'll have a lot of help from the second-ranked defense according to FPI.

#JimmySays: The Eagles are off to an encouraging start, like they were a year ago. I wouldn't put them inside the Top 10 just yet though.

Carson Wentz got off to a good start, but the most impressive thing from their road victory over the Redskins was how well the front seven played.

#JimmySays: Yep, the defensive front seven was indeed dominant, and the story of that game.

I was very impressed with Carson Wentz. He threw for 307 yards and two touchdowns on the road and generally looked more comfortable than he did during his rookie slump last year. And he’ll be even better when Alshon Jeffery (three catches, 38 yards) warms up. This is a team that was better than its record last season and looked pretty strong in Week 1.

#JimmySays: 11th-to-12th feels about right. I don't agree that the team was better than its 7-9 record a year ago. I just think it's a better roster this season.

QB Carson Wentz began his second NFL season with a mixed bag of brilliant improvisational plays and rookie-like gaffes Sunday at FedEx Field. He did not get his big-name newcomers, RB LeGarrette Blount and WRs Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith, consistently involved in the offense. But it was good enough for a season-opening win over the Redskins, thanks in large part to a defense that generated four turnovers.

#JimmySays: Rookie-like gaffes? Huh? I mean, he had some missed throws, but I didn't see much in the way of mental errors. Maybe the lateral to Nelson Agholor? That's about all I got, and that was more of a poor play design than a rookie mistake.

LeGarrette Blount caught a TD pass Sunday. Why is that noteworthy? He'd only done that one other time in his eight-year NFL career.

#JimmySays: If you have the Eagles at 16th, you simply didn't watch what their defense did on Sunday.

Carson Wentz came out dealing, and Fletcher Cox came out stealing. They say it takes a quarterback and a defense to win championships. Philly is starting to be in great hands.

#JimmySays: It's funny what players from the Eagles' defense observers singled out from Sunday's game. We focused on Brandon Graham, while others pointed out the games that Fletcher Cox, Jordan Hicks, and Malcolm Jenkins had. And nobody's wrong. The defense got outstanding performances from all their best players.

Follow Jimmy on Twitter: @JimmyKempski.

Like Jimmy on Facebook.

Like the new PhillyVoice Sports page on Facebook.