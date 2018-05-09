Eagles sign former Redskins RB Matt Jones to already deep backfield

The Eagles just keep adding weapons.

Yes, on the surface Matt Jones isn't a big name available free agent like Dez Bryant — but his addition to the Eagles roster, reportedly occurring today various sources say, will be a big boost for the Birds' already stout rushing attack.

[UPDATE: The Eagles officially announced Wednesday afternoon that they have signed Jones and waived WR Dom Williams.]

Jones, who is just 25 and is a former Redskin and Colt, hasn't gotten much action over a three-year career, but you may remember him for his 135 yard performance against Philly.



That, however, represents a big chunk of his career total of 964 rushing yards – and he has just six total touchdowns. Still, he has talent and would make a nice addition to Philly's running back by committee approach.

There's a chance, if he stays with the squad, he will be a poor man's LeGarrette Blount. At 6-foot-2 and 227 pounds, Jones is a big and bruising running back who could be useful in goal line sets. Blount, of course, departed as a free agent this spring after one year in midnight green.

Jones was signed Wednesday strategically, as any signing after May 8th will not count toward the NFL's compensatory pick formula (more on that from Jimmy Kempski here.)

He will join a running back corps full of potential but without a clear every-down back. Much like last year, it will be more of a running-back-by-committee. Jay Ajayi, who leads the way but has a history of injuries, is flanked by former undrafted free agent Corey Clement and recently re-signed veteran Darren Sproles. Donnell Pumphrey and Wendell Smallwood are also under contract, and the six backs will vie for either three or four spots on the 53-man roster this training camp.

Follow Evan on Twitter: @evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports