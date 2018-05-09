More Sports:

May 09, 2018

How many compensatory picks should the Eagles expect to gain in 2019?

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
031618TreyBurton Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles are likely to receive a fourth-round compensatory pick for losing Trey Burton in free agency.

Today – Wednesday, May 9, to be more specific – is a minor landmark day in the NFL this offseason. It's the first day that teams can sign unrestricted free agents and not have them count toward the compensatory pick formula.

If you're unaware of the mysterious and confusing world of compensatory picks, you can catch up to some degree here, but the CliffsNotes version is that teams that have lost more free agents than they gained during free agency are awarded free draft picks the following year for some dumb reason that I have yet to figure out.

This offseason, for the first time in a long time, the Eagles lost more free agents than they gained, and are thus in line for some of those sweet free draft picks in 2019.

The folks at OverTheCap.com do a great job of predicting the comp picks that will be awarded to each team, which is determined through a cancellation process of players lost vs. players gained. Here's what they have for the Eagles:


What does the chart above mean, exactly? The short answer is that the Eagles are in line for an extra fourth-round pick and an extra sixth-round pick for the losses of Trey Burton and Beau Allen (or Patrick Robinson), respectively.

If accurate (it is indeed accurate, in my view), the Eagles would have 10 picks in the 2019 NFL Draft, or double the number they made this year. They are listed here:

 Rd.How acquired 
 1Eagles' own pick 
 2Eagles' own pick 
 2Acquired from Ravens during 2018 NFL Draft 
 3Eagles' own pick
 4Eagles' own pick 
 4 (projected)Compensatory pick 
 5Eagles' own pick 
 6Eagles' own pick 
 6 (projected)Compensatory pick 
 7Either the Eagles' own pick, or the pick acquired from Broncos for Allen Barbre, depending on which one they traded during the 2018 NFL Draft, which has yet to be determined.

