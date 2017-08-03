Eagles sign veteran defensive back Corey Graham

The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Thursday that they signed veteran defensive back Corey Graham to a one-year contract. Graham was a quality cornerback at one time in his career as well as a standout special teams player, making the Pro Bowl in 2011.

Graham (6'0, 196) has been in the NFL since 2007, playing for the Bears, Ravens, and Bills. At 32-years old, Graham has since converted to safety. He has ties to Eagles personnel head Joe Douglas in Baltimore, as well as Jim Schwartz, who was Graham's defensive coordinator in Buffalo in 2014.



In 2016, Graham had 87 tackles, 1 sack, and 1 interception. Over his 10-year career, he has 612 tackles, 3 sacks, 15 interceptions, and 4 forced fumbles.

The Eagles need more help at corner than they do at safety, though they can use all the help they can get in coverage. While Graham has converted to safety in the later stages of his career, and the Eagles called him a safety in their roster announcement, it wouldn't be far-fetched for the Eagles to give Graham a look at corner, given their current personnel there.

