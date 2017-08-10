Eagles NFL
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz drops back during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis.

August 10, 2017

Eagles vs. Packers: Week 1 preseason open thread

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

Philadelphia Eagles football is back! Well, sort of, if that's what you call the preseason. Still, we'll all watch, because that what we do, and there's plenty to keep an eye on.

Can Carson Wentz's hot camp carry over into the preseason? Will Nelson Agholor make plays, or drop the football? What can we expect from Derek Barnett? Will any corners step up, and was the Eagles' strong play from their wide receivers merely a product of subpar coverage in camp?

We addressed all of the above in our five things to watch earlier today, and we also gave over-unders for the game as well.

Feel free to discuss the game below.

Jimmy Kempski

