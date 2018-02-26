February 26, 2018

Eat for free during IHOP's National Pancake Day

By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
IHOP has declared Tuesday, Feb. 27 its own National Pancake Day, so if you have a penchant for carbs and free food, you’re in luck.

To commemorate National Pancake Day, IHOP is offering a free short stack to diners between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday. The special doesn’t apply for carry out -- you must dine in-house to score the deal.

This isn’t all about making your breakfast-all-day dreams come true, however. In exchange for the free short stack, IHOP is asking for donations to different area youth hospitals and health organizations to help raise $5 million for children battling critical illnesses across the country.

Since starting this Pancake Day tradition in 2006, IHOP has successfully fundraised $30 million for U.S. charities.

The deal only works for an order of short stack pancakes, limited at one per person. The offer applies only to a classic stack, so keep that in mind before you get psyched for a sugar high induced by sprinkle-covered Cupcake Pancakes.

Read more about the giveaway and fundraising efforts on the IHOP site.

