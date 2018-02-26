Eat for free during IHOP's National Pancake Day

IHOP has declared Tuesday, Feb. 27 its own National Pancake Day, so if you have a penchant for carbs and free food, you’re in luck.

To commemorate National Pancake Day, IHOP is offering a free short stack to diners between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday. The special doesn’t apply for carry out -- you must dine in-house to score the deal.

This isn’t all about making your breakfast-all-day dreams come true, however. In exchange for the free short stack, IHOP is asking for donations to different area youth hospitals and health organizations to help raise $5 million for children battling critical illnesses across the country.



Since starting this Pancake Day tradition in 2006, IHOP has successfully fundraised $30 million for U.S. charities.

The deal only works for an order of short stack pancakes, limited at one per person. The offer applies only to a classic stack, so keep that in mind before you get psyched for a sugar high induced by sprinkle-covered Cupcake Pancakes.

Read more about the giveaway and fundraising efforts on the IHOP site.