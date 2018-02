Center City Restaurant Week ended Jan. 26, but another neighborhood is offering dining deals this winter.

East Passyunk will host its own Restaurant Week beginning Monday, Feb. 26, and the dining deals will actually last for more than seven days.

Diners will be able to get a three-course lunch or dinner for $15, $25 or $35.

The participating restaurants have been announced on the Facebook event page.

Monday, Feb. 26 through Friday, March 9

$15, $25 or $35 per person

East Passyunk