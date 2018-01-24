January 24, 2018

Ed Rendell talks Patriots' cheating, Eagles' chances: 'I want revenge'

Former Pa. governor, Philly mayor breaks down Super Bowl LII matchup

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
NFL Super Bowl LII
Carroll - Mighty Writers Event Ed Rendell Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Former Governor Ed Rendell spoke to more than 1,000 students, Tuesday, on the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

The last time the Philadelphia Eagles earned to a trip to the Super Bowl, Ed Rendell was still the governor of Pennsylvania, making bets with then-Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney that Philly would beat New England.

We all know the history. Rendell had to wear a Patriots jersey at a Sixers-Celtics game and sing the national anthem in front of a Boston crowd.

The rematch in Minneapolis on Feb. 4 carries a lot of significance for Rendell, whose post-game Eagles analysis has become a fixture in Philadelphia over the last two decades.

In an interview Wednesday morning with The Chris Stigall Show on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT, Rendell revealed his thoughts about the Patriots history of cheating, from Spygate to Deflategate, and offered a prediction for the Super Bowl.

"I want to beat the best," Rendell said. "I want revenge."

In all five of the Patriots' Super Bowls, Rendell suspects New England probably cheated—even though they generally didn't have to in order to win.

"Make no bones about it, this is traditionally a great team, and Tom Brady is the best quarterback, I think, to ever play the game," Rendell continued. "So they’re talented, which is ironic because they don’t have to cheat. So, I can’t say that cheating definitely won them a Super Bowl, but they definitely are cheaters and they’ve been caught several times.”

This time around, Rendell thinks the Eagles have the superior strength along the line of scrimmage to beat the Patriots, even without the star power of the 2004-05 team.

"I’m picking Eagles to win 23-21. Close game," Rendell said. "We’ll wear them down and win it in the end.”

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more NFL Super Bowl LII Minneapolis New England Patriots New England Super Bowl Patriots Eagles Ed Rendell Football Philadelphia

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Data suggests Eagles will have Super Bowl 'home field advantage' over Patriots
012318EaglesFans

Advice

Ask Hickey: Is it really illegal to flirt in this Philly suburb?
Flirting

Shopping

7 Philly-based shops selling the best Philadelphia Eagles gear
shibe vintage sports eagles gear

Economics

What's the economic impact of the Super Bowl on team cities?
Jeffrey Lurie

Fitness

PA's first women-only triathlon happening in Philly this summer
Running though park

Opinion

Hey, Dallas … NOW who's America's Team?
012318_morganti_usat

Escapes

Limited - London Double Decker Bus

$879 & up -- 6-Night London & Paris Vacation w/Air & Hotels
Limited - Myrtle Beach South Carolina

Myrtle Beach Girlfriend Getaway Deals, Save up to 45%

 *
Limited - Holiday Inn Montego Bay Jamaica

$749 & up -- 5-Nt. Family-Friendly Jamaica Getaway w/Flights

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.