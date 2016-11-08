Time to vote! Polls open in Pennsylvania, New Jersey until 8 p.m.

It's Election Day, and most of the action will be in Pennsylvania, a pivotal battleground state in the presidential election and home to one of the most contested U.S. Senate races in the country.

In New Jersey, the Hillary Clinton-Donald Trump race is followed by a number of congressional races, and a ballot question that would permit the building of casinos outside of Atlantic City.

PHILLYVOICE ELECTION GUIDES



Info on all the races and voter resources, including where to vote and where to file a complaint about poll problems



Pennsylvania



New Jersey

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. in New Jersey and from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Pennsylvania. Voters in line by 8 p.m. are allowed to cast their ballot no matter how long the line.

With a presidential campaign for the ages, interest is high and voter turnout figures to be, too.

Philadelphia and its suburbs are important territory for the Clinton campaign, which is hoping for high turnout in an effort to overwhelm Trump numbers from much of the rest of the state.





For weeks, Trump has warned of a "rigged" election, citing Philadelphia as a place that could have problems on Election Day. He has asked his supporters to head to the polls to watch for voter fraud.

Late last week, Pennsylvania Democrats filed a lawsuit alleging some Republicans were planning to intimidate voters at the polls. At the same time, a judge rejected a GOP legal challenge of a state law requiring poll watchers to be registered in the county where they want to monitor the vote.

In Pennsylvania, incumbent U.S. Senator Pat Toomey, a Republican, is opposed by Democrat Katie McGinty in the most expensive U.S. Senate race in history. Toomey has hit McGinty as a former lobbyist and she has hit back, saying Toomey wouldn't denounce Trump.

PhillyVoice will have election results after the polls close. Join us then.