An Executive Chef’s review of Home Chef’s meal delivery service

As a professional chef, food is my passion. There’s nothing I enjoy more
than working with different ingredients to create new recipes that can be
shared with others. That’s why I was so intrigued when I heard about Home
Chef, a service that offers meal kits inspired by other professional chefs
that are designed to be made by the average home cook. After learning more
about the service, I decided I would try some of the products offered by
Home Chef for myself, and, overall, my experience left me very impressed.
I was stunned by Home Chef’s ability to make the recipes user-friendly
without compromising on flavor. From the moment you open the box to the
time the meal is served, the simple step-by-step instructions (with
pictures) guide you through the entire meal-making process. It reminded me
of when I first started out as a chef; going step by step with the
instructions, tasting ingredients and always trying something new. So,
whether you’re an amateur or a seasoned veteran, Home Chef makes it easy to
prepare delicious meals – like the juicy Sesame Beef or succulent Chicken
Scampi I enjoyed – all in about 30 minutes or less.
The wide variety of recipes available also pleasantly surprised me. On HomeChef.com, you’ll find a
rotating menu filled with diverse dinners recipes, breakfast plans, and
specialty options like vegetarian, soy-free, nut-free, milk-free and
wheat-free. These rotating meals are updated weekly with 12 delicious new
meals to choose from, which, as a chef, I know is no easy task. This does
not even include their smoothie and lunch options! Home Chef even offers
additional choices like doubling up on meals, adding in different meat
selections, and a variety of other options for a unique cooking experience.
In addition to the well-crafted meals, Home Chef provides an eco-friendly
experience. The ingredients, which are purchased from partners with
sustainability practices, are packaged fresh and shipped straight to your
door. And because their ingredients are pre-portioned, you’ll no longer
waste food or have to spend $20 for a jar of one type of spice you’ll
likely never use again. The packages are also lined with recycled,
compostable and biodegradable textile fibers, which makes recycling easy.
Home Chef provides you with everything you need to enjoy a fresh,
home-cooked meal – no matter how busy you are. With convenient online
planning and simple cooking instructions, it really is possible to eat
better at home and cut back on unhealthy habits. You can get your first box
delivered right to your doorstep and start cooking –get started now.