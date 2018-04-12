April 12, 2018

An Executive Chef's review of Home Chef's meal delivery service

By TOM D'INTINO
Content sponsored by Home Chef

As a professional chef, food is my passion. There’s nothing I enjoy more than working with different ingredients to create new recipes that can be shared with others. That’s why I was so intrigued when I heard about Home Chef, a service that offers meal kits inspired by other professional chefs that are designed to be made by the average home cook. After learning more about the service, I decided I would try some of the products offered by Home Chef for myself, and, overall, my experience left me very impressed.

I was stunned by Home Chef’s ability to make the recipes user-friendly without compromising on flavor. From the moment you open the box to the time the meal is served, the simple step-by-step instructions (with pictures) guide you through the entire meal-making process. It reminded me of when I first started out as a chef; going step by step with the instructions, tasting ingredients and always trying something new. So, whether you’re an amateur or a seasoned veteran, Home Chef makes it easy to prepare delicious meals – like the juicy Sesame Beef or succulent Chicken Scampi I enjoyed – all in about 30 minutes or less.

Tom D'Intino/for PhillyVoice

Chicken Scampi recipe and instructions from Home Chef.

The wide variety of recipes available also pleasantly surprised me. On HomeChef.com, you’ll find a rotating menu filled with diverse dinners recipes, breakfast plans, and specialty options like vegetarian, soy-free, nut-free, milk-free and wheat-free. These rotating meals are updated weekly with 12 delicious new meals to choose from, which, as a chef, I know is no easy task. This does not even include their smoothie and lunch options! Home Chef even offers additional choices like doubling up on meals, adding in different meat selections, and a variety of other options for a unique cooking experience.

Home Chef/for PhillyVoice

HomeChef.com offers a variety of rotating recipes each week.

In addition to the well-crafted meals, Home Chef provides an eco-friendly experience. The ingredients, which are purchased from partners with sustainability practices, are packaged fresh and shipped straight to your door. And because their ingredients are pre-portioned, you’ll no longer waste food or have to spend $20 for a jar of one type of spice you’ll likely never use again. The packages are also lined with recycled, compostable and biodegradable textile fibers, which makes recycling easy.

Tom D'Intino/for PhillyVoice

Home Chef meals are delivered in eco-friendly packaging.

Home Chef provides you with everything you need to enjoy a fresh, home-cooked meal – no matter how busy you are. With convenient online planning and simple cooking instructions, it really is possible to eat better at home and cut back on unhealthy habits. You can get your first box delivered right to your doorstep and start cooking  get started now.

