March 21, 2018

Don a pair of bunny ears for annual Easter bar crawl

Eleven bars in Fairmount are participating

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Easter Bar Crawl
Before Easter Sunday, gather friends together for the annual Fairmount Bunny Hop. The bar crawl will take place Thursday, March 29, beginning at 6 p.m.

Eleven bars in the neighborhood are participating, including Belgian Café, Bishops Collar, Black Taxi and Jack's Firehouse.

There will be Bud Light, Goose Island and Virtue Cider specials at each bar.

To join the crawl, pay a $10 fee and receive a pair of Easter Bunny ears. The fee can be paid at any of the participating bars, so you can choose where to start out.

Fairmount Bunny Hop

Thursday, March 29
6 p.m. to 2 a.m. | $10 to attend
Multiple bars in Fairmount

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

