Adults can hunt for Easter eggs at Chaddsford Winery

Chaddsford Winery will host adults-only Easter egg hunts leading up to the holiday.

On select dates in March, those 21 and older can search the winery for hidden eggs containing surprises. Everyone is guaranteed to get at least one prize.

Eggs could contain tickets to future events at the winery, free wine tastings, free glasses of wine and free bottles of wine, as well as vouchers for Chaddsford Winery gear and membership to the Chaddsford Wine Club.

At the very least, your egg will have Easter chocolates or sweets inside.

Tickets to participate are $15 and include one glass of wine. When purchasing, choose a date and time. Egg hunts will take place 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays from March 17 through March 31. Tickets are limited.

632 Baltimore Pike, Chadds Ford, PA 19317