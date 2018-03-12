March 12, 2018

Adults can hunt for Easter eggs at Chaddsford Winery

There will be candy and boozy surprises inside

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Wine
Easter eggs Breakingpic/Pexels

Colorful Easter eggs.

Chaddsford Winery will host adults-only Easter egg hunts leading up to the holiday. 

On select dates in March, those 21 and older can search the winery for hidden eggs containing surprises. Everyone is guaranteed to get at least one prize.

RELATED: Doughnuts, pizza and wine? Local winery highlighting unexpected pairings | Philly Wine Week 2018: A day-by-day guide to top events

Eggs could contain tickets to future events at the winery, free wine tastings, free glasses of wine and free bottles of wine, as well as vouchers for Chaddsford Winery gear and membership to the Chaddsford Wine Club. 

At the very least, your egg will have Easter chocolates or sweets inside.

Tickets to participate are $15 and include one glass of wine. When purchasing, choose a date and time. Egg hunts will take place 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays from March 17 through March 31. Tickets are limited.

Adult Easter Egg Hunt

Saturdays and Sundays from March 17 through March 31
10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. or 4 p.m. | $15 per person
Chaddsford Winery
632 Baltimore Pike, Chadds Ford, PA 19317

