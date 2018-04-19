Philly's new zipline and rope course is hiring operators

In just a few weeks, Fairmount Park visitors can finally test their mettle at the brand new zipline and rope course that's been in the works for most of the past year.

Treetop Quest, the company that runs the new course, needs your help.

Under one condition: you better not be afraid of heights.

“Treetop Quest Philly provides a unique physical and mental challenge for participants, so our operators need to genuinely enjoy working with people to help them overcome obstacles, and they obviously must be comfortable being off the ground,” said Scott Ireland, operations manager for the new course at 51 Chamounix Drive.

The course, set to open May 12, contains 65 treetop courses and 17 zip lines spanning about five acres of the park. There will also be balance beams, suspended trampolines and other challenges.

Most of the courses are about 60 feet above ground level. They vary in difficulty and will take up to a few hours to complete in some instances.

Online job applications at the company's website list openings for course operators and adventure coordinators.

Be ready to act quickly. A mandatory four-day training will take place from April 27-April 30. If you're

Treetop Quest currently has other locations in Georgia and Mississippi. The course in Philadelphia represents the company's first outpost in the Northeast.