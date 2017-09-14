Avenue to be transformed into outdoor marketplace for Fall for the Arts Festival

A section of Germantown Avenue in Chestnut Hill will be car-free on Sunday, Sept. 24, for the annual Fall for the Arts Festival.

Stroll the street to browse the work of more than 150 artists from across the country. Shoppers will find watercolors, etchings, photography, sculpture, pottery, wood crafts, jewelry and accessories.

In the "Makers Village," back for the third year, artists-to-be can get creative. All ages can take part in interactive activities or watch demonstrations.

Last year, festival-goers got to watch blacksmithing, weaving, glass blowing, beading, jewelry making and yarn bombing.

The festival also features live entertainment on two stages, al fresco dining, festival foods, shopping along the avenue and family-friendly activities.

Fall for the Arts will be an all-day event, running from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 24

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Free to attend; pay-as-you-go

Germantown Ave., between Willow Grove and Rex avenues in Chestnut Hill