Festivals Art
Fall for the Arts Festival Wendy Concannon/Fall for the Arts Festival

Over 150 vendor stands will be set up at the Fall for the Arts Festival for shoppers to browse through.

September 14, 2017

Avenue to be transformed into outdoor marketplace for Fall for the Arts Festival

Enjoy a day of art, family-friendly activities, music

Festivals Art Chestnut Hill Suburbs Outdoors Shopping Family-Friendly Philadelphia
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

A section of Germantown Avenue in Chestnut Hill will be car-free on Sunday, Sept. 24, for the annual Fall for the Arts Festival.

Stroll the street to browse the work of more than 150 artists from across the country. Shoppers will find watercolors, etchings, photography, sculpture, pottery, wood crafts, jewelry and accessories.

In the "Makers Village," back for the third year, artists-to-be can get creative. All ages can take part in interactive activities or watch demonstrations.

RELATED: Atlas Obscura and Laurel Hill Cemetery present "Into the Veil" | Dates announced for Harry Potter Festival in Chestnut Hill | Dine al fresco in Mt. Airy during Supper Sessions

Last year, festival-goers got to watch blacksmithing, weaving, glass blowing, beading, jewelry making and yarn bombing.

The festival also features live entertainment on two stages, al fresco dining, festival foods, shopping along the avenue and family-friendly activities.

Fall for the Arts will be an all-day event, running from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

2017 Fall for the Arts Festival

Sunday, Sept. 24
11 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Free to attend; pay-as-you-go
Germantown Ave., between Willow Grove and Rex avenues in Chestnut Hill

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Television

John Oliver

HBO's John Oliver gifts Pa. station 'greatest backyard train that local news has ever seen'

Odd News

09132017_GPS_istock

Cops: Man's GPS led him to drive into Pennsylvania river

The Doctor Is Out

09122017_SnowFengCalendar_PE

For physician assistant, it's out of the clinic and onto the sidelines

Quality of Life

Maple Shade skunk

In South Jersey town, when sun falls, the stink rises

Escapes

Limited - Marriott in Venice Italy

$1494 -- Venice, Florence & Rome 6-Night Trip w/Flights

 *
Limited - Iceland Northern Lights Tour

$1149 & up -- Iceland 4-Night Escape w/Northern Lights Tour

 *
Limited - Barbados Beach

$1049 & up -- 4-Star Barbados Getaway: 5-Nights with Flights

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.