Fatal fire in Point Breeze under investigation

A fire in Point Breeze early Saturday took the lives of two residents and prompted an ongoing investigation to identify the cause of the fire.



Flames broke out of a row home on the 1400 block of South 23rd Street early Saturday, around 5:00 a.m., 6ABC reported. Firefighters arrived on the scene with reports about people still inside the building.

Two victims, an adult man and woman, died in the fire, trapped on the building’s second floor. Their identities have not been released.

The fire affected five buildings total, including a neighboring church.

The fire was reported under control by 5:30 a.m. as 65 firefighters and emergency responders were on the scene within four minutes of being alerted.

Red Cross was on the scene to assist the nine people displaced by the fire and to offer counseling.



Cause of the fire is under investigation.