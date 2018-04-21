Reports: Woman killed, 2 injured outside party near Temple

Philadelphia police are investigating after one woman was fatally shot and two men critically injured Friday night when a gunman opened fire into a party crowd nearby Temple University.

The shooting occurred at 18th and Diamond Streets, according to 6ABC.

Authorities said the suspect walked up to the gathering around midnight, shooting one man in the head before firing shots into the crowd.

A woman who was shot in the back later died at the hospital.

The man shot in the head was listed in critical condition and a third victim was reportedly shot in the leg.

All of the victims were in their early twenties, according to NBC10. Investigators said the victims may have been celebrating at a "420 house party" at the time of the shooting.

A spokesperson for Temple told PhillyVoice that the university has not spoken with any victims or witnesses connected to the school at this time.

Authorities are still searching for the suspect and no weapons were recovered at the scene.