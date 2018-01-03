Final Eagles 2017 drop tally

In 2015 and 2016, one of the biggest issues for the Philadelphia Eagles' lack of success was the play of the wide receivers, specifically, their penchant for dropping catchable passes.

For some reason, as heavily as the NFL is covered from a statistical metric standpoint, there are no reliable sources for drops. By my count, in watching every incompletion on the season, the Eagles dropped 43 passes in 2016. Still, while there are no good reliable sources for drops, it was widely recognized that the Eagles led the league in that category.



In 2017, the Eagles were better at catching the football.

While drops are subjective to some degree, the following is a representation of the number of drops by each Eagles player in 2017. We'll order them by number of drops, but the column to the far right shows the total drop percentage of what we'll refer to as "reasonably catchable passes," or drops divided by (drops plus catches). To be clear, that's not total targets, which I believe are a bad measure of drop percentage, seeing as the receiver often has no chance of catching some of those targets. Got it? No? Yes? Well whatever, here's what I came up with:



Player Drops Catches Drop % of catchable passes Torrey Smith 7 36 16.3% Nelson Agholor 7 62 10.1% Alshon Jeffery 4 57 6.6% Zach Ertz 4 74 5.1% Jay Ajayi (Eagles only) 2 10 16.7% Brent Celek 2 13 13.3% Mack Hollins 2 16 12.5% Darren Sproles 1 7 12.5% Corey Clement 1 10 9.1% Wendell Smallwood 1 13 7.1% Trey Burton 1 23 4.2% Others with no drops 0 20 0% TOTAL 32 341 8.6%

The following players with at least one reception had no drops: LeGarrette Blount: 8 catches

Marcus Johnson: 5 catches

Kenjon Barner: 5 catches Shelton Gibson: 2 catches The Eagles' drop rate of 8.6 percent in 2017 was an improvement over 2016. Here's how the two seasons compared: