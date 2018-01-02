Former Eagles Brian Dawkins and Terrell Owens named finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame

For the second straight year, a pair of former Eagles players are among the 15 finalists for enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

After being snubbed – for a kicker, no less – in their first year on the ballot, safety Brian Dawkins and wide receiver Terrell Owens will find out whether or not they'll be receiving gold jackets and busts in Canton.

The other 13 modern-era finalists are:

• WRs Randy Moss, Isaac Bruce (and Owens)

• RB Edgerrin James

• LBs Ray Lewis, Brian Urlacher

• OTs Tony Boselli, Joe Jacoby

• OGs Alan Faneca, Steve Hutchinson

• C Kevin Mawae

• CBs Ty Law, Everson Walls

• S John Lynch (and Dawkins)

Anywhere from four and eight players are expected to get the call, but those won't be announced until February 3, the day before Super Bowl LII, in Minneapolis.

BRIAN DAWKINS

Dawkins, drafted out of Clemson by the Eagles in the second round of the 1996 NFL Draft, posted some impressive numbers during a 16-year career in which he was selected to nine Pro Bowls and named first-team All-Pro four times. He still holds the Eagles records for interceptions and forced fumbles and recorded an impressive 21.5 sacks from the safety position. He was also the first player in NFL history with a sack, interception, fumble recovery and touchdown catch in the same game (2002 vs. HOU).



In 2012, his number was retired by the Eagles, with whom he played 13 seasons. And he has been named a member of the NFL's All-Decade Team for the 2000s, which shouldn't be surprising when you look at his numbers compared to the other top safeties of his era.

Player (yrs) Tackles Sacks FF-FR INT Brian Dawkins (16) 1131 26 37-16 37 Rodney Harrison (15) 1198 30.5 16-6 34 John Lynch (15) 1051 13 16-8 26 Troy Polamalu (12) 771 12 14-7 32 Ed Reed (13) 644 6 11-10 64

Currently, Dawkins works as a Football Operations Executive for the Eagles, where he helps with player development. For an in-depth look back at his career, check out this feature on him from back when he was voted the "Greatest Living Eagle" in 2015.

TERRELL OWENS

Owens had a much shorter stint with the Birds, only spending two seasons in Philly. But, like Dawkins, he was a member of the 2004 team that reached the Super Bowl. And while he had one of the best seasons ever for an Eagles wideout that year, the bulk of his stats came elsewhere.

YR TM REC YDS TD 1996 SFO 35 520 4 1997 SFO 60 936 8 1998 SFO 67 1097 14 1999 SFO 60 754 4 2000 SFO 97 1451 13 2001 SFO 93 1412 16 2002 SFO 100 1300 13 2003 SFO 80 1102 9 2004 PHI 77 1200 14 2005 PHI 47 763 6 2006 DAL 85 1180 13 2007 DAL 81 1355 15 2008 DAL 69 1052 10 2009 BUF 55 829 5 2010 CIN 72 983 9 TOT - - - 1078 15934 153

They're not going to be able to justify keeping a guy with that kind of resume out of Canton much longer.





