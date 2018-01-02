January 02, 2018

Former Eagles Brian Dawkins and Terrell Owens named finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Matt Mullin
By Matt Mullin
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
010218_owens-usat John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports

Former wide receiver Terrell Owens on radio row prior to Super Bowl LI.

For the second straight year, a pair of former Eagles players are among the 15 finalists for enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. 

After being snubbed – for a kicker, no less – in their first year on the ballot, safety Brian Dawkins and wide receiver Terrell Owens will find out whether or not they'll be receiving gold jackets and busts in Canton.

The other 13 modern-era finalists are: 

•  WRs Randy Moss, Isaac Bruce (and Owens)
•  RB Edgerrin James
•  LBs Ray Lewis, Brian Urlacher
•  OTs Tony Boselli, Joe Jacoby
•  OGs Alan Faneca, Steve Hutchinson
•  C Kevin Mawae
•  CBs Ty Law, Everson Walls
•  S John Lynch (and Dawkins)

Anywhere from four and eight players are expected to get the call, but those won't be announced until  February 3, the day before Super Bowl LII, in Minneapolis. 

BRIAN DAWKINS

Dawkins, drafted out of Clemson by the Eagles in the second round of the 1996 NFL Draft, posted some impressive numbers during a 16-year career in which he was selected to nine Pro Bowls and named first-team All-Pro four times. He still holds the Eagles records for interceptions and forced fumbles and recorded an impressive 21.5 sacks from the safety position. He was also the first player in NFL history with a sack, interception, fumble recovery and touchdown catch in the same game (2002 vs. HOU).


In 2012, his number was retired by the Eagles, with whom he played 13 seasons. And he has been named a member of the NFL's All-Decade Team for the 2000s, which shouldn't be surprising when you look at his numbers compared to the other top safeties of his era.

Player (yrs) Tackles Sacks FF-FR INT 
 Brian Dawkins (16)1131 26 37-16 37 
 Rodney Harrison (15)1198 30.5 16-6 34 
 John Lynch (15)1051 13 16-8 26 
 Troy Polamalu (12)771 12 14-7 32 
 Ed Reed (13)644 11-10 64 

Currently, Dawkins works as a Football Operations Executive for the Eagles, where he helps with player development. For an in-depth look back at his career, check out this feature on him from back when he was voted the "Greatest Living Eagle" in 2015.

TERRELL OWENS

Owens had a much shorter stint with the Birds, only spending two seasons in Philly. But, like Dawkins, he was a member of the 2004 team that reached the Super Bowl. And while he had one of the best seasons ever for an Eagles wideout that year, the bulk of his stats came elsewhere.

YR TM REC YDS TD
1996 SFO 35 520 4
1997 SFO 60 936 8
1998 SFO 67 1097 14
1999 SFO 60 754 4
2000 SFO 97 1451 13
2001 SFO 93 1412 16
2002 SFO 100 1300 13
2003 SFO 80 1102 9
2004 PHI 77 1200 14
2005 PHI 47 763 6
2006 DAL 85 1180 13
2007 DAL 81 1355 15
2008 DAL 69 1052 10
2009 BUF 55 829 5
2010 CIN 72 983 9
TOT - - - 1078 15934 153

They're not going to be able to justify keeping a guy with that kind of resume out of Canton much longer. 


Follow Matt on Twitter: @matt_mullin

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Matt Mullin

Matt Mullin
PhillyVoice Staff

mullin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Brian Dawkins Hall Of Fame Terrell Owens

Just In

Must Read

Mummers Parade

WATCH: First-ever brigade of special-needs children performs at Mummers Parade
Santino's Dragons

Eagles

Eagles' first playoff opponent narrowed down to three teams
010118MattRyan

Weather

Postponing Mummers Parade wouldn't have mattered anyway, early forecasts show
Early Mummers Parade 2018 shot

Wellness

Is the shame in your life toxic or motivating?
12292017_Mindfulness_SJW

Food & Drink

The first Center City Restaurant Week of 2018 is quickly approaching
Fried Chicken at Bud & Marilyn's

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Cowboys game
123117NickFoles

Escapes

Limited - Hawaiian Cruise by Norwegian Cruise Line

Hawaii Cruise $1429 & up. Choose from 5 Free Offers

 *
Limited - Wine and relaxation getaway in Sonoma County

Wine & Relaxation Await in Sonoma Valley: Up to 50% Off
Limited - Bermuda getaway

$118 & up -- Island-Wide Bermuda Hotel Sale, up to 50% Off

 **
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.