Try a trampoline workout for $6 at Freehouse Fitness Studio

Freeform Fitness Studio at 15th and South streets offers cardio classes on trampolines (rebounders, if you want to sound in-the-know).

If you've never tried the jumping workout before, make plans to give it a shot in March.

First-time jumpers can take the 30-minute beginner class for $6, and 100 percent of proceeds will be donated to the nonprofit Girls On The Run, a developmental program for girls in third to eighth grade that uses running/physical activity as a way to build confidence and life skills.

The promotion will begin Thursday, March 3.

The class, called Bounce, will be led by Annette Kaplafka on Thursdays at 8:45 a.m., and by Dana Auriemma on Saturdays at 11:30 a.m.

Auriemma was named one of the best Classpass instructors in Philadelphia two years in a row.



Those interested can sign up for Bounce here.

Beginning Thursday, March 8

Thursdays 8:45 a.m.

Saturdays 11:30 a.m.

$6 donation

Freehouse Fitness Studio

1430 South St. Philadelphia PA, 19146