Wanderlust Oahu is a dream getaway for yogis

Do yoga all day, then party all night in paradise

By Sinead Cummings
If you have a bucket list, you might want to add Wanderlust Oahu to it.

The weekend festival takes place in beautiful Hawaii, at Turtle Bay Resort at Oahu's North Shore. Attendees do yoga all day, then party all night.

Each day, attendees can choose their own adventure on the island. Instructors from all over the world teach everything from invigorating vinyasa flow to standup paddleboard yoga.

There's even fabric hammocks hanging from palm trees for those interested in aerial yoga classes.

Festival attendees can also participate in beachside trail runs, mountain biking, surfing, a sunrise silent disco, zipline excursions and inspirational talks.

Then, after sunset, it's time to dance the night away in the tropical paradise. The 2018 live music lineup includes Xavier Rudd, DJ Drez and Good Crush, Ron Artis and the Truth, and Elijah Ray.

This year, Wanderlust Oahu will take place Thursday, March 1 through Sunday, March 4. Tickets are still available for those looking to take a spontaneous trip.

If not, start planning for next year's island getaway.

Wanderlust Oahu is the company's only beachside event in the United States, but there are other Wanderlust festivals all over the country throughout the year, plus Wanderlust 108 one-day events across the world.

On Sept. 22, Philadelphia will host Wanderlust 108 at the Navy Yard. Registration opens Tuesday, April 3.

Sinead Cummings
