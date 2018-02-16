Grab your runner friends to tackle a 200-mile relay race this summer

The Ragnar Relay Pennsylvania is a 200-mile relay race that starts in Lancaster and ends in the Poconos.

To participate, gather a team of 12 together. Each team member will run anywhere from 12 to 25 miles total, by participating in three legs of the course.

While one teammate runs, the rest will travel by van to the exchange point.

The relay will take place over two days and one night this June – it doesn't stop once the sun goes down.

Your team will set out from Stauffer Park in Pennsylvania's Dutch country, pass through the picturesque town of Jim Thorpe and finish in Lake Harmony in the Poconos.

If the Ragnar Relay sounds like something you and your friends want to do, register by April 10, before there's a price increase. For a team of 12, registration is currently $120 per person.

Don't have 12 people crazy enough to take on the Ragnar Relay?

If you can get a team of six together, Ragnar will pair you with another team of six. "Six Pack" registration is $145 per person.

Or, if you consider you and your six friends "ultrarunners," then you can register as a team for $160 per person.

Friday, June 15, through Saturday, June 16

$120-$160 per runner

Stauffer Park, Lancaster, PA 17601

