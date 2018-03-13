March 13, 2018

Check out new, original shows during Five Dollar Comedy Week

These are the five Good Good Comedy is most excited to premiere this year

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Comedy Shows
Good Good Comedy Theater Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

The Good Good Comedy Theatre, with its new awning, at 11th and Spring streets in Chinatown.

Beginning April Fools' Day, Good Good Comedy's Five Dollar Comedy Week returns for the sixth year.

There will be 30 new, original shows spanning all forms of comedy during the festival, and each will only be $5 to attend.

Below are the shows Good Good Comedy is most excited to premiere this year, but there's tons more to check out, too. Tickets to all shows, which will take place at the Good Good Comedy Theatre in Chinatown, are currently available.

RELATED: Bill Murray to perform at Academy of Music | What's the deal with Jerry Seinfeld coming to Philly?

Art Grab

Description: "Our team of trained art authorities will transform you from a shameful dullard into a cultured expert, careening you into the spotlight of cocktail parties."

Date: Sunday, April 1

Free Stuff

Description: "Whether the show is good or not, we GUARANTEE you’ll be leaving with a bunch of free sh**, okay?"

Date: Thursday, April 5

Grosslesque

Description: "A garbage truck full of the weirdest, most experimental and unsettling burlesque performances hosted by a Trash Qween Raccoon."

Date: Thursday, April 5

Set Up

Description: "Set-Up is the dating game show where single non-comedians blindly choose a comedian to go on a date with based on their jokes alone."

Date: Saturday, April 7

Journalistic Integrity

Description: "They say a news story should be like a mini skirt on a pretty woman. Long enough to cover the subject but short enough to be interesting. And this woman…is wearing pants."

Date: Saturday, April 7

Five Dollar Comedy Week 2018

Sunday, April 1 through Saturday, April 7
$5 per show
Good Good Comedy Theatre
215 N. 11th St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Comedy Shows Philadelphia Chinatown Festivals Deals

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles free agency updates: Market for Nigel Bradham set; one less potential Nick Foles suitor
031118NigelBradham

Weather

Will next nor'easter graze Philly (2 inches of snow) or be a direct hit (8 inches)?
Carroll - March nor'easter snow

Eagles

The Q&A ... with Hall of Fame wide receiver (and Vegas showman) Terrell Owens
010218_owens-usat

Performances

Sam Hunt to perform beach concert at Jersey shore this summer
Sam Hunt

Breweries

Bucks County brewery unveiling beer inspired by Jason Kelce's rant
02082018_Jason_Kelce_USAT

Parenting

In praise of godparents: Extending the circle of care around our children
AmyWrightGlenn_Godparents

Escapes

Limited - The Azores

$599 -- Last-Minute Azores: Spring Travel + 5-Star Hotel + Flights
Limited - Coastline in Greece along the Aegan Sea

$2399 -- 10-Night Greece Tour & Aegan Cruise incl. Flights
Limited - Shamwari Safari Giraffes

$3999 -- South Africa: Luxurious Cape Town & Tented Safari w/Air
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.